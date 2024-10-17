Over the next four years, Autodesk’s software will support LA28’s more than $1 billion temporary overlay and construction plan (US Site). LA28 will use Autodesk’s software, including Autodesk Construction Cloud, as a central tool to facilitate better collaboration with thousands of critical stakeholders on the design, development, and ultimate delivery of the venues.

LA28 will use Autodesk software and Building Information Modeling (BIM) tools to bring to life an ambitious venue plan, and Autodesk will provide consultative support to help LA28 meet their delivery and sustainability plan.

