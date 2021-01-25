3D RENDERING

3D RENDERING SOFTWARE

Image courtesy of Gearbox Software

Image courtesy of Enver BK

 

What is 3D rendering software?

3D rendering software is the process of generating an image from a model by means of computer software. Rendering is used in architecture, simulators, video games, movies and television visual effects and design visualization.(US site) 3D rendering, the last step in an animation process, gives the final appearance to the models and animation with visual effects (US site) such as shading, texture-mapping (US site), shadows, reflections and motion blurs.

Types of 3D rendering

  • Software rendering

    Software rendering produces images of the highest quality, letting you achieve the most sophisticated results. Computation occurs on the CPU, as opposed to hardware rendering, which relies on the machine’s graphics card.

  • Hardware rendering

    Hardware rendering uses the computer's video card and drivers to render images to disk. It is generally faster than software rendering, but typically produces images of lower quality compared to software rendering.

  • Vector rendering

    Vector rendering lets you create stylized renderings (for example, cartoon, tonal art, line art, hidden line, wireframe) in various bitmap image formats and 2D vector formats.

  • Cloud rendering

    Rendering in the cloud takes advantage of virtually infinite computing power. Quickly create photorealistic and high-resolution images in a fraction of the time required on your desktop.

How is rendering software used?

  • Rendering Arrival

    The team of visual effects artists behind Arrival tackled complex scenes, from full CG shots to anti-gravity sequences and digi-doubles of the actors.

    Read story

  • Tangram 3DS on VR and design visualization

    Tangram 3DS, a 3D visualization and digital design studio, specializes in comprehensive design solutions for the AEC, interior design, maritime, and real estate industries.

    Read story

  • Rising Sun Pictures on Thor: Ragnarok

    Rising Sun Pictures helped shape Thor’s mythical visuals from pre-production through to the final cut including creature creation and set design.

    Read story

Featured 3D rendering software

Workflows for rendering software

  • Arnold Answers Hub

    The place to ask and answer rendering questions and share knowledge about using Arnold.

  • AREA

    Autodesk's official CG community. Find free tutorials, customer stories, forums, and share your work in the AREA gallery.

  • Autodesk University tutorials

    Watch video lessons on rendering and visualizations from expert rendering artists and architects.

  • Introduction to Arnold for Maya

    Beginner-level tutorial to help you get started with Arnold for Maya, covering the basics of lighting, shading, and rendering.

  • Get to know Arnold for 3ds Max

    Four part tutorial series exploring the basics of Arnold for 3ds Max including how to illuminate and render an interior architectural scene.