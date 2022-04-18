Artists Create Magic Around the World with Autodesk Software

As the Media & Entertainment industry rapidly grows and evolves, so does the talent within it. The stories told through films, episodic, games, and design visualizations are only as awe-inspiring as the skilled people that create them — and we here at Autodesk are honored to celebrate those creators. From lovable characters and epic battle sequences to majestic landscapes and breathtaking architecture — join us in recognizing our customers’ outstanding work in this year’s Autodesk Media & Entertainment Showreel.

Order of appearance:

Film & TV | Folks VFX, Rodeo FX, Thomas Berg, Pixomondo, Mila, Cinesite, Chocolate Tribe, Framestore, Image Engine

Design Visualization | Framestore, Neoscape, Rodeo FX, Kilograph, SpotWorks, Pureblink, Qvisten

Games | CD PROJEKT RED, Axis Studios, Ubisoft, Platige