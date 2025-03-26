Autodesk Fusion for consumer electronics

Consumer Electronics Design

Transform your consumer electronics design and manufacturing workflows with Fusion.

Consumer electronics design in Autodesk Fusion

What is consumer electronics?

Consumer electronics span a wide range of devices from the latest smartphones and laptops to sleek headphones and innovative wearables – all packed with leading technology, seamless connectivity and enhanced functionality. Recent breakthroughs in AI, chip miniaturisation, touchscreen technologies, material sciences and augmented reality (AR) continue to drive the evolution of consumer electronics designs, offering smarter and more personalised experiences.

Consumer electronics product design involves engineering, electronics and simulation (US site) to create aesthetically appealing, high-functioning consumer electronics that meet sustainability and regulation standards. The design process often starts with creative ideation and prototyping, followed by careful refinement to make sure the final product resonates with consumers and is profitable in the market. This cohesive approach to consumer electronics development also considers factors like user experience, ergonomics and manufacturability to create products that are both innovative and practical for everyday use.

Consumer electronic design software, Autodesk Fusion

What is consumer electronics design software?

Consumer electronics design software, like Autodesk Fusion, plays a critical role in developing and iterating on design concepts before production. Fusion seamlessly integrates cloud 3D CAD, CAM, CAE, electronic design, simulation (US site) and collaboration tools.

Its comprehensive tools and connected workflows enable teams to move quickly from consumer electronics concepts to design and into prototyping, moving seamlessly from mechanical enclosures to electronics. Sophisticated digital twin technology allows for real-world simulations (US site) speeding up the iterative process, making sure electronic devices function as they intend to and meet compliance standards. An intuitive interface along with user-friendliness, flexibility and powerful capabilities make Fusion a top choice for designers.

Stages in consumer electronics design

As with any commercial process, consumer electronics development occurs in several distinct stages.

Ideation

The initial ideas for the consumer electronics design should be rooted in having identified a market need that is currently not met or that can be met more effectively, and how feasible the idea is.

 

Initial design

The initial design stage may see many different variations trialled before settling on one or more designs to take to the next stage. Autodesk’s generative design features can help with this.

 

Prototype stage

Building a working model of each design- a prototype – is essential for testing if it works the way it should, and for identifying areas of improvement.

 

Design finalisation

Before finalising the consumer electronics design, costs, manufacturing logistics and marketability should all be determined.

 

Production

When the product is ready, it can be put into mass production.

 

Benefits of consumer electronics software

Streamlined efficiency

An intuitive interface and parametric modelling capabilities allow rapid design iterations and easy modifications, accelerating the development (US site) cycle.

Precision perfected

Advanced design projection capabilities in Fusion allow you to create precise designs where the enclosure and PCB harmonise perfectly (US site).

Cost-saving prototyping

Digital prototyping powered by digital twin technology enables designers to simulate and optimise designs in real-time significantly reducing overall prototyping costs.

Collaborative connectivity

Cloud-based collaboration tools (US site) in Fusion allow remote teams and stakeholders to work together, using their collective expertise.

Man holding consumer electronic device

Top factors for successful consumer electronics

When using Autodesk Fusion for consumer electronics design, the following considerations are essential:

  • Design Complexity: 3D, CAD, CAM, PCB and simulation design capabilities in Fusion enable designers to quickly adopt design changes and explore multiple variations and creative concepts.

  • EMI Signal Integrity Analysis: Mitigating signal integrity issues in electronic designs is critical for product reliability. Fusion Signal Integrity Extension enables product designers and engineers to inspect and resolve issues with PCB signals in the design phase.

  • Prototyping: The consumer electronics industry is highly competitive requiring rapid iteration in order to minimise time to market. Fusion allows for a more agile testing and development process, cutting down on prototyping costs, time and resources.

  • Manufacturing: Getting all the correct files ready for manufacturing is critical (US site) to a smooth fabricating process. Autodesk Fusion simplifies this by easily generating and exporting fabrication files including Bill of Materials (BOM), ODB++, Gerber, along with mechanical files such as STEP and DXF.

Consumer electronics resources

Learn how designers use Autodesk software to design simple to complex devices with precision.

Get up to speed with everything you need to know about the Fusion electronics workspace.

Start creating a schematic, the groundwork to design an electronic design. 

This ultimate guide will show you how to leverage the Fusion Electronics Signal Integrity Extension powered by Ansys.

Learn how to set up PCB layers for your designs and get files ready for manufacturing. 

Incorporating 3D modelling software into your product design workflow has major benefits. Learn what they are.

Get sustainability insights from leaders in the consumer electronics industry from a recent study.

Tips for effective consumer electronics design

Careful consideration of the following elements during consumer electronics design can make all the difference.

Create an intuitive user experience (UX)

Modern consumers don’t want to spend a long time reading manuals, so aim to create consumer electronics that are naturally easy to use and understand.

 

Balance cost and quality

While quality is of the utmost importance, unless it’s a premium product, it's wise to keep costs firmly in mind when designing consumer electronics.

 

Prototype and refine

Making multiple prototypes to test out different design features and variations can result in a far better final consumer electronics design with all issues ironed out.

 

Choose materials carefully

When choosing materials during consumer electronics development, durability, availability, cost and functionality should all be kept firmly in mind.

 

Discover how designers are using Autodesk Fusion for consumer electronics design.

Limbitless Solutions

Limbitless Solutions

Limbitless Solutions is transforming advanced prosthetic solutions for children with limb differences, solutions that are often difficult to find and expensive to purchase. The team adopted Fusion because “it is an all-in-one software". The electronics workspace makes it possible to have both schematic and board files open at the same time, allowing seamless change updates.

Rivian

Rivian

You can’t miss a Rivian truck or SUV driving on the road these days. It's an all-electric, all-terrain-ready vehicle with a glossy exterior. Simply put, there isn’t anything like them. Take an inside look at how the rapid prototyping group within Rivian’s special projects team uses Fusion to make fast and reliable prototypes — from 3D modelling to advanced manufacturing with the Manufacturing Extension.

Photocentric

Photocentric

UK-based Photocentric is revolutionising mass manufacturing with their innovative 3D printers, including the LC Titan, the world's largest LCD 3D printer, and the LC Nano, the fastest. Fusion plays a crucial role in their design process, utilising tools like generative design and drawing automation to enhance collaboration and accelerate workflows.

Moose Toys

Moose Toys

The marvellous award-winning, best-selling toy didn’t happen by chance. The magic behind Magic Mixies lies in a sophisticated design and manufacturing process driven by Fusion, seamlessly integrating electronics and mechanical design. Fusion gives their team the ability to jump in and use the form tools to sculpt, and the electronics and mechanical teams to build and design on that same file.

Common challenges faced in consumer electronics manufacturing

Consumer electronics software can help greatly with design and manufacture, but there are still many hurdles to overcome.

Rapid tech advancements

Today, technology can move so fast that a design may become obsolete before it completes the product cycle, so it’s important to stay abreast of current and future consumer electronics developments.

 

Competition

Falling costs of consumer electronics manufacturing and other factors have resulted in a saturated marketplace. With so much competition, it’s important to know who your direct competitors are and how their products compare to yours.

 

Fluctuating costs/availability

Most consumer electronics contain a variety of materials and components, including rare earth metals. Changes in global markets and availability at the source can see manufacturing costs vary widely.

 

Autodesk Fusion extensions for consumer electronics design
Fusion Design Extension

Fusion Design Extension

  • Complex 3D modeling: Simplifies intricate electronic enclosure design, enhancing aesthetics and functionality.
  • Time-saving automation: Speeds up design changes, allowing focus on function and aesthetics.
  • Manufacturing-aware functionality: Prepares 3D designs for the production line, enabling faster, better creation.
  • Feature-based automation: Offers industry-specific tools, such as "Snap Fit", for the seamless design of product components.
  • Geometric patterning: Allows for customisable patterns for unique toy designs.
  • Volumetric lattice: Enables the creation of complex lattices, altering shape and appearance for lightweight, structurally efficient products.

Fusion Simulation Extension

  • Advanced simulation tools: Provides tools for the efficient simulation of complex toy designs, ensuring safety and performance.
  • Automated workflows: Streamlines simulation processes, saving time and reducing errors in testing.
  • Deep insights: Offers analytics for improved decision-making in the design process.
  • Machine learning: Leverages AI to optimise simulation paths, enhancing efficiency and reducing rework.
  • Real-world testing: Allows real-world testing scenarios to maintain product quality and safety.
  • Integration: Seamlessly integrates with design and manufacturing tools for a smooth transition to production.

Fusion Signal Integrity Extension

Fusion Signal Integrity Extension powered by Ansys

  • Advanced signal integrity tools: Detects and mitigates issues like crosstalk, reflection and EMI.
  • Automated workflows: Streamlines simulation processes, saving time and reducing errors.
  • Deep insights: Identifie and resolvs eproblems early in the design process.
  • Improved performance: Optimises signal pathways and components to enhance performance.
  • Real-world testing: Enables digital testing, reducing the need for physical prototypes while ensuring product quality.
  • Integration: Integrates with design, electronic and manufacturing tools for a smooth transition to production.

Limbitless Solutions bionic arm

“My favourite part about Fusion is that it is an all-in-one software. You have your electronics, your design, your CAM all in one place, and it’s so easy to use.”

– John Sparkman , Co-founder, Limbitless Solutions

Consumer electronics design software

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

Fusion 360 for Product Design

Gain access to advanced design and simulation tools.

Fusion Simulation Extension

Optimise part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection moulding and more.

Vayve mobility using Autodesk Fusion for sustainable EV design.

Sustainability and recycling in the consumer electronics industry

With more awareness than ever before of environmental issues, companies in all industries must work to make their products as sustainable as possible. Consumer electronics manufacturing can be particularly resource intensive, drawing on many materials and components, including those made from rare earth metals. For this reason, it’s essential to consider sustainability when designing consumer electronics, such as how easily products and components can be recycled, and the amount of resources used in their production.  Fusion’s analysis, material selection and generative design features can aid this process.

What can you make with consumer electronics design software?

Consumer electronics software facilitates the development of products like smartphones, wearable devices, smart home technology and gaming consoles by streamlining electronics design and manufacturing processes.

Tablets, phones, personal computers

A wide range of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles and smart home devices are designed and created with electronics and mechanical design software.

Automotive electronics

Consumer electronics design software is used to create engine control units (ECUs), navigation systems, instrument clusters, sensors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and other automotive electronic components, such as charging.

Medical devices

From vital sign monitors to portable ECG machines, to everyday home blood pressure devices, consumer electronics software enables the creation of innovative and precise electronic components for medical applications.

Wearables

Augmented reality to fitness watch devices feature precise integration of sensors, chips, connectivity and user interfaces. Effective design and manufacturing processes are essential to make sure these devices are functional, comfortable and durable for everyday use.

Toys and learning devices

Consumer electronics design software is often used in designing toys and learning devices that have increasingly integrated consumer electronics, offering interactive features like touchscreens, voice recognition and connectivity to enhance educational experiences.

Robotics

Robotic design companies like Limbitless (US site) benefit from seamlessly integrated engineering workflows in Autodesk Fusion. Designers can access tools to create PCB designs for robot controllers, sensor interfaces, motor control boards, mechanical enclosures and more.

The history of consumer electronics

Electronic circuit board

Early beginnings

  • Birth of the transistor: In 1947, the transistor (US site) was invented leading to smaller and more portable devices leading to the post-war communications television, radio and entertainment boom of the 1950s.
  • Altair 8800, VCRs and colour television: Microprocessors in the 1960s, such as the Intel 4004, made it possible for the rise of personal computing and entertainment systems. Colour television also started gaining popularity during this era. 

Electronic software

Growth and development

  • Microprocessors, laser diodes and optical technology: In the 1980s, the development of power-packed microprocessors started being used in devices like Motorola 68000 for Apple Machintosh propelling the development of personal computers. 
  • Gaming industry: In the 1990s, the development of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and advanced microprocessors allowed for the development of 3D graphics and brought forward innovation and new experiences in gaming like the Sony PlayStation and the Nintendo 64.
  • Semiconductors and integrated circuits (ICs): In the 1990s, smaller, portable mobile phones became available thanks to miniaturisation of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

The digital revolution

The digital revolution

  • LCD, LED, and plasma and HD: Advancements in the mid-2000s allowed audiences to experience high-definition television (HDTV) on flatter TV displays with enhanced image quality. 
  • Smartphones: The release of the Apple iPhone in 2007 revolutionised portable phone experiences, by integrating multimedia, phone and internet on one device.
  • Wearable technology and smart home devices: In 2010, MEMs (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) sensors made wearable devices like Fitbits and Apple Watches possible. Smart digital assistants like Google Assistant were introduced, relying heavily on the recent advances in machine learning and AI for voice recognition. 
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML): AI and ML technologies started to be integrated into manufacturing systems, enhancing predictive maintenance, quality control and process optimisation.

Unlock endless possibilities with Autodesk Fusion for consumer electronics

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) about consumer electronics

What tools do I need start designing consumer electronics?

To design consumer electronics, you'll typically need software like Autodesk Fusion for mechanical and electronic PCB design and simulation along with software for firmware development. Additionally, tools like Adobe XD or Figma for UI/UX design and MATLAB for system simulation are recommended for creating and testing prototypes efficiently.

What are the latest trends in consumer electronics?

The latest trends in consumer electronics include AI-powered gadgets, smart home devices, wearable technology, 5G smartphone and energy-efficient appliances. Innovations like foldable screens and wireless charging are also gaining electronics featuring flexible circuits continue to gain popularity.

How do modern technologies like 3D printing impact the consumer electronics manufacturing process?

Modern technologies like 3D printing With 3D printing, manufacturers can easily produce unique and intricate designs without the need for moulds. Designers can create quick enclosures and see potential products come to life and easily incorporate design changes. Consumer electronics can be tested and refined faster, resulting in a more efficient design process. 3D printing also offers the potential for greater sustainability. As a form of additive manufacturing, it minimises waste by using only the material needed. Moreover, it has the capacity to use bioplastics and recycled materials, positioning 3D printing at the forefront of eco-conscious manufacturing processes

What software do consumer electronics designers use?

Autodesk provides a suite of software that is extensively utilised by toy designers.

  1. Fusion: Autodesk Fusion is an all-encompassing software that enables users to create schematics, layout PCB board components, route traces, create product enclosures, simulate and get designs ready for fabrication. Its user-friendly interface and wide-ranging capabilities make Fusion a favourite among toy designers. Fusion can manage complex shapes and curves. Additionally, 3D printing capabilities are ideal for prototyping. 
  2. Ansys: Ansys, powering the Autodesk Fusion Signal Integrity software, is also used for consumer electronics design. Its advanced signal simulation allows designers to address and resolve electromagnetic interference in designs preventing unwanted noise and distortions and improving signal quality.

Autodesk Fusion can be used alone or alongside the Signal Integrity Extension. A subscription to the extension will unlock additional capabilities in the Fusion electronics workspace with advanced workflows for consumer electronics design and manufacturing.

Can I use consumer electronics software for free?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion is available for free personal use for individuals who are doing home-based, non-commercial design projects. This version includes basic functionality. However, it is important to note that to qualify for free usage, users should generate less than $1,000 USD in annual revenue from their designs. You can register for a personal licence on the Autodesk website. Or you could consider getting Fusion with full functionality. See plans and pricing here.

What are the commonly known issues affecting consumer electronics?

Consumer electronics frequently encounter problems such as diminished battery life, connectivity disruptions, software errors and hardware failures. Ensuring device longevity can requires regular software updates and/or adhering to the manufacturer's usage recommendations.

How can this software help me sell and market my consumer elctronics product?

Autodesk Fusion's rendering tools helps designers create visually compelling, photorealistic product renders to share with stakeholders and investors to help visually sell and market their consumer electronics products. 

How can Autodesk Fusion help me be competitive in the market?

Autodesk Fusion helps consumer electroncis designers and manufacturers stay competitive in a number of ways:

  1. Advanced capabilities: Fusion integrates electronic PCB, CAD, 3D modelling, simulation and collaboration tools enabling the production of complex PCBs and their mechanical enclosures with advanced simulation to enhance product quality, streamline workflows and speed up time to market. 

  2. AI enhancements: Fusion incorporates artificial intelligence to enhance manufacturing. The AMAIZE add-in, for instance, uses AI to predict and resolve print issues, optimise print files and gain valuable design insights, significantly improving the manufacturing process.

  3. Unified workflows: From concept to manufacturing, Fusion streamlines workflows with integrated cloud-based CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB design tools. It unifies design and manufacturing capabilities, data and technology.

  4. Innovation and sustainability: Fusion is continuously evolving, incorporating AI, machine learning and generative design technologies to push the boundaries of product development.

  5. Anytime, anywhere access: Fusion allows real-time team collaboration and provides access to designs anywhere, anytime, accelerating time to market.

How does Autodesk Fusion support sustainable consumer electronics design?

Fusion by Autodesk supports sustainable consumer electronics design in several ways:

  1. Efficiency: Fusion aids in optimising manufacturing processes, making them more energy-efficient and reducing waste.

  2. Materials: Fusion includes resources to help designers choose sustainable materials such as bioplastics or recycled materials.

  3. Additive manufacturing: Fusion supports 3D printing, which can significantly reduce waste and energy usage.

  4. Generative design: Fusion's generative design capabilities help reduce material usage, contributing to sustainability.

Remember, proper assessment is needed when choosing materials to ensure the most sustainable options are selected.

