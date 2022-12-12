The Autodesk Fusion Signal Integrity Extension unlocks additional PCB/electronics signal integrity tools and capabilities inside Autodesk Fusion, allowing you to run electromagnetic analysis on critical signals within your PCB.

The Signal Integrity Extension enables product designers and engineers to inspect and resolve issues with PCB signals early in the design phase to improve product EMC and EMI (Electromagnetic Compatibility and Interference) testing compliance, reduce costly physical PCB testing and prototyping, and accelerate development.