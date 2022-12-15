-
Autodesk Fusion for Design is an integrated design and engineering solution for product development organisations. It includes Autodesk Fusion, the Autodesk Fusion Design Extension to model the most complex of designs, the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension to perform generative design and advanced simulation studies, and the fully integrated Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension to keep track of your data across departments and geographies. Autodesk Fusion for Design is built for organisations that want to increase innovation, reduce development costs and start manufacturing sooner.