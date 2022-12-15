Extend your design and simulation capabilities

Accelerate your product design process through access to advanced modelling, simulation and change management tools.

What is Autodesk Fusion for Design?

Autodesk Fusion for Design is a special software package that combines the core capabilities contained in a subscription to Autodesk Fusion with the professional-grade tools contained in the Fusion Design Extension, the Fusion Simulation Extension and the Fusion Manage Extension, and at a more competitive price than purchasing each individually.

Why subscribe to the Autodesk Fusion for Design offering?

Advanced tools and automation

Access 3D design and modelling tools, including generative design, that are manufacturing-aware and automate design processes.

 

Integrated change management

Manage design changes at any stage of production using pre-built workflows.

 

Improve and validate design performance

Investigate the performance and manufacturability of your design with integrated simulation.

 

Fusion capabilities for mechanical engineers

Engineering Essentials

Cloud-based collaboration

Seamless collaboration workflows (US Site) keep your team, customers and suppliers connected, regardless of whether they’re across the hall or across the world.

Mechanical Design

Parametric modelling

Parametric design (US Site) and direct modelling (US Site) allow for swift, efficient design changes, with automatic design updates that accommodate manufacturing needs.

 

Associative modelling

Design for manufacture

Automate the preparation of 2D and 3D models (US Site) to enable effective manufacturing to start sooner, with powerful workflows to create jigs, fixtures and more.

 

Design automation

Engineering drawings

Automate the creation of 2D drawings and manufacturing setup sheets then share them securely with your team to keep everyone informed and connected.

 

Fusion capabilities for Designers

Learn more about the Design Extension, the Simulation Extension and the Manage Extension.

Product Design Essentials

Intelligent modelling tools

Create parametric CAD models using sophisticated design tools and automated feature creation while using material-based guidance on design choices. 

 

Generative Design

Performance-driven outcomes

Generative design outcomes generated from user-specified parameters can help you discover weight reduction and performance enhancements.

 

Design validation

Precision-focused simulations

Optimise part performance and manufacturability with visual simulation insights from analyses like FEA, electronic cooling, injection moulding, and more.

 

Manage Changes

Workflow management

Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering and bill of materials management.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is the Autodesk Fusion for Design offering?

Autodesk Fusion for Design is an integrated design and engineering solution for product development organisations. It includes Autodesk Fusion, the Autodesk Fusion Design Extension to model the most complex of designs, the Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension to perform generative design and advanced simulation studies, and the fully integrated Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension to keep track of your data across departments and geographies. Autodesk Fusion for Design is built for organisations that want to increase innovation, reduce development costs and start manufacturing sooner.

Who uses the Fusion for Design offering?

Autodesk Fusion for Design is built for organisations that want to increase innovation, reduce development costs and start manufacturing sooner. These organisations typically consist of engineers and designers tasked with the responsibility of designing and validating a product.

How does the Fusion for Design offering differ to the Fusion Manufacturing Extension?

Autodesk offers a range of Autodesk Fusion extensions that unlock additional capabilities within the core Autodesk Fusion product. The Autodesk Fusion for Design offering differs in that it combines multiple extensions into a single subscription to provide an integrated solution for product development. A subscription to the Fusion for Design offering includes Autodesk Fusion, Autodesk Fusion Design Extension, Autodesk Fusion Simulation Extension AND Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension, at a discounted price. These combined capabilities empower you to bring your products to life with advanced 3D modelling, intuitive generative design, simulation for product performance and manufacturability, and data management across your company departments and geographies.

Is there a trial version of the Autodesk Fusion Design offering?

No. Currently, there is no trial for the Fusion for Design offering.

 

Autodesk does provide a free 30-day trial of Fusion and a separate 14-day trial of the Fusion Simulation Extension and Fusion Design Extension. It is recommended that customers activate the extension trial during the final two weeks of their 30-day Fusion trial.

Does the Fusion for Design offering include a subscription to Autodesk Fusion?

What subscription options are available?

Customers can choose to subscribe to the Fusion for Design offering for 1 year or 3 years. The longer 3-year term allows customers to lock in the price and get the greatest return on investment.

What simulations are included when accessing the Simulation Extension in the Fusion for Design offering?

The simulations available in the Fusion for Design offering are identical to the simulations accessible through a subscription to the Simulation Extension alone. This encompasses a wide range of simulations, such as electronic cooling, static stress, nonlinear static stress, quasi-static event simulation, dynamic event simulation, modal frequencies, shape optimisation, structural buckling, thermal analysis, thermal stress analysis and plastic injection moulding. Generative design is also included.

