Plan, design, construct and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modelling.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile and seven specialized toolsets.
Cloud software that offers powerful, easy-to-use, AI-powered tools for pre-design and schematic design. Making the right decisions in the planning phase has never been easier.
Tools that integrate analysis, reduce rework, and improve collaboration. Select a product to learn more and try it for free.
Integrated tools to design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. Select a product to learn more and try it for free.
Improve design quality with powerful automation, analysis and visualisation tools to win more work and on time.
Improve constructability using an integrated set of BIM and CAD tools. Select a product to learn more and try it for free.
Improve accuracy with BIM workflows that help produce detailed shop drawings for improved productivity and efficiency across project lifecycles.
The AEC Collection includes BIM and CAD software, including Revit, Civil 3D and AutoCAD, as well as a cloud-based common data environment enabling designers, engineers and contractors to efficiently deliver high-quality building and infrastructure projects. Powerful conceptual design tools help AEC professionals realise design intent, while model-based design solutions accelerate design processes and support integrated workflows for multi-discipline coordination. Analysis and optimisation tools improve design quality and ensure constructability. Construction coordination and schedule simulation help reduce costs and minimise field coordination issues during construction. With the AEC Collection, teams can create with ease, explore what’s possible and build with confidence.
The Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection includes an integrated set of BIM and CAD tools that support early-stage design to construction. This includes popular software such as Revit, Autodesk Forma, AutoCAD, Infraworks, Civil 3D, Autodesk Docs and more. Visit the included software page for further details.
The collection includes products needed to complete design and construction workflows across the project lifecycle, such as conceptual design, site surface coordination, environmental analysis, bridge design, structural analysis, steel detailing and fabrication, and mechanical fabrication. Data exchange and interoperability of products in the collection allows you to move data between products and third-party applications to complete these workflows. The collection also includes access to a common data environment, providing document management and control to the entire project team. With Autodesk Docs, teams can simplify reviews and approval workflows, as well as data management across the project lifecycle.
Use the products you need and will get the most value from. If you use just two or three of the products in the collection, the subscription cost is likely to be lower than subscribing to products individually.
Take the time you need to discover the new capabilities you can bring to your workflow, by exploring the range of software available. Increase the capabilities of your business, simplify software administration and reduce the time spent from project start to completion.
If you purchased your subscription online from our website, you can upgrade to the AEC Collection when your current product subscription expires. If you purchased your subscription from a sales representative or authorised partner, contact them for assistance. Learn more about upgrading your Autodesk product or plans.
Most desktop products in the AEC Collection run on Microsoft® Windows®. AutoCAD can run on Microsoft® Windows® and also Apple® macOS® and Linux®. See AEC Collection system requirements for specific product details.
See Autodesk industry collection licencing behavior for full details on computer access for single-user and multi-user licences.
To try the products in the collection, download the free trial for each product you are interested in. That way, you spend time downloading only what you need – and you can trial any number of collection products simultaneously. To try the browser-based cloud software Autodesk Forma, initiate a trial here.