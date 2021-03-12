How to buy
Autodesk® Docs is a cloud-based document management and common data environment in Autodesk Construction Cloud. With Autodesk Docs, you can:
Improve accuracy by reducing errors and rework.
Facilitate, control and automate document approval reviews.
Align team members and make project scheduling easier.
Reliably track and securely deliver files to stakeholders.
Empower multidisciplinary teams with centralised information access.
Stay ahead of changing project conditions and issues.
Content Catalogue's cloud-based digital asset management solution increases efficiency and productivity for design teams by providing a centralised source of approved digital assets for BIM models. Users can easily organise, find and grant access to vetted data, increasing the quality of project deliverables.
Review 3D models together in real time with Autodesk Workshop XR (sold separately). Track issues, catch costly errors and enable better spatial understanding with automatically connected data from Autodesk Construction Cloud.
– François Appéré, Global Autodesk Platform Director, Arcadis
– Fatlum Troshani, Project Engineer, Build Health International (BHI)
Store, review and share project documentation in the cloud with useful management features.
Connect building plan and design workflows in the cloud for teams using other tools in the AEC Collection.
Simplify paperless collaboration for civil engineers with digital markups and issues, audit trails and more.
Autodesk Docs is a cloud-based common data environment that provides document management and control to the entire project team. With Autodesk Docs, AEC teams can simplify collaboration and data management from design to construction and streamline document review and approval workflows.
Autodesk Docs is used across the project lifecycle by all members of a project team, including architects, designers, engineers, contractors, sub-contractors, drafters, detailers, BIM and VDC managers, project managers, owners, fabricators and more.
Yes, you can access your projects through either the BIM 360 app (for BIM 360 projects) or the PlanGrid Build app (for ACC projects). Both are available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
Autodesk Docs is web-based and has no desktop operating system requirements. See Autodesk Docs system requirements for details.
Your Autodesk Docs projects can be hosted in the Australian, US or EU data centres. If you need further information or guidance on determining where your projects are hosted, please visit the comprehensive FAQ about data centres.
Content Catalogue is the next-gen, integrated version of UNIFI Pro by Autodesk. It serves as a web-based content management system, enabling customers to efficiently organise, locate and provide access to approved digital assets for BIM models. This enhances the productivity and effectiveness of BIM project teams. With seamless integration into popular authoring tools such as Revit, AutoCAD and other third-party solutions, customers gain the ability to effortlessly discover and insert authorised assets into their BIM models.
Content Catalogue comes as an entitlement for all Autodesk Docs subscribers, including those that have a subscription to Autodesk Docs via the following product offerings:
Visit the detailed FAQ (US Site) for more information on Content Catalogue.
Content Catalogue data is currently hosted in the US. Options for storing data in EMEA and AUS will come at a later date, not yet determined.
Yes; however, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk Docs here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
The price of an annual Autodesk Docs subscription is
