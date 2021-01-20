Get Revit + Civil 3D + AutoCAD + Navisworks Manage + more
Design and build with efficiency, precision, and quality. Take advantage of BIM and CAD tools that give every designer, engineer, and contractor the ability to create in new ways, explore what's possible, and build with confidence.
Revit Civil 3D InfraWorks AutoCAD Now includes AutoCAD toolsets for architecture, MEP, Map 3D and more Navisworks Manage (US site) 3ds Max
Analysis, rendering, reality capture software and services, and other specialty software:
Advance Steel (US site) Autodesk Rendering (US site) Fabrication CADmep (US site) FormIt Pro (US site) Insight (US site) ReCap Pro (US site) Robot Structural Analysis Professional (US site) Structural Bridge Design (US site) Vehicle Tracking (US site) Autodesk Drive (US site)
Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Fusion 360 + more
Execute your most ambitious product ideas with a complete set of professional-grade design and manufacturing tools. Accelerate development with design automation, extend product capabilities with advanced simulation, and connect your team through a common toolset and single, centralized source of data.
Inventor AutoCADNow includes AutoCAD toolsets for mechanical, electrical, and more Inventor Nastran (US site) Inventor CAM (US site) Inventor Tolerance Analysis (US site) Fusion 360
Factory layout, rendering, data management, and other specialty software:
Factory Design Utilities (US site) Inventor Nesting (US site) Navisworks Manage (US site) Autodesk Rendering (US site) 3ds Max HSMWorks (US site) ReCap Pro (US site) Vault Basic (US site)
Get Maya + 3ds Max + Arnold + more
Realize your next creative project from first draft to final frames. Create incredible characters using modern character creation tools. Design rich, complex environments with flexible procedural modeling tools. Use the power of Arnold to render beautiful final results.
Maya 3ds Max Arnold (US site)Contact a sales representative to subscribe to the M&E Collection with an Arnold 5-pack
Rendering, sketching, reality capture, and other specialty software:
ReCap Pro (US site) Mudbox (US site) Motionbuilder (US site) Autodesk Rendering (US site)
Collections simplify access to software that manages the demands of today’s complex projects, giving you the flexibility to tailor your tools to each project’s unique needs, all in one package.
Eliminate the headache of managing multiple product licenses. Get insights on product use. Easily download, install, and use as many products within the collection as you want, whenever you like.
Stay up to date with the latest releases and control when you deploy updates. (Don’t worry. You’ll retain access to previous versions, too.)
Choose a single-user subscription, or give teams permission to share licenses with multi-user access.
If you already subscribe or have a maintenance plan on individual products or suites, you can switch to a collection.
Annual or multi-user subscribers to most individual products or suites can switch to a collection.
At time of renewal, you can or switch to an industry collection at a special price by contacting your reseller or Autodesk sales representative.
Talk to our sales team: 1-831-346-5666