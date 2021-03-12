Autodesk Docs: AEC document management made simple

Cloud-based common data environment

What is Autodesk Docs?

Autodesk® Docs is a cloud-based document management and common data environment in Autodesk Construction Cloud. With Autodesk Docs, you can:

  • Improve accuracy by reducing errors and rework.

  • Facilitate, control, and automate document approval reviews.

  • Align team members and make project scheduling easier.

Autodesk Docs overview (video 1:49 min.)

Why use Autodesk Docs?

Organize and share files confidently

Reliably track and securely deliver files to stakeholders.

Work flexibly on a cloud-based platform

Empower multidisciplinary teams with centralized information access.

Boost your team’s agility

Stay ahead of changing project conditions and issues.

Unleash Autodesk Docs: Explore enhancements 

Boost your efficiency with BIM content management (video: 2:16 min.)

Improve design efficiency with BIM content management 

Content Catalog’s cloud-based digital asset management solution increases efficiency and productivity for design teams by providing a centralized source of approved digital assets for BIM models. Users can easily organize, find, and grant access to vetted data, increasing the quality of project deliverables.

Using Workshop XR for immersive design reviews (video: 1:31 min.)

Enhance design reviews with immersive collaboration 

Review 3D models together in real time with Autodesk Workshop XR (sold separately). Track issues, catch costly errors, and enable better spatial understanding with automatically connected data from Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Workflows for Autodesk Docs

Video: Document management in Autodesk Docs

Document management

Store, review, and share project documentation in the cloud with useful management features.

 

Watch video (2:50 min.)
Video: Autodesk Docs building overview 

Docs + Revit + AutoCAD + Forma  

Connect building plan and design workflows in the cloud for teams using other tools in the AEC Collection.

Watch video (2:37 min.)
Video: How Autodesk Docs can be used to support a paperless environment

Docs for civil engineers

Simplify paperless collaboration for civil engineers with digital markups and issues, audit trails, and more.

 

Watch video (1:59 min.)

AEC Tech Drop Blog 

Keep pace with AEC product and industry advancements with the latest news, tips, and tricks.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Docs used for?

Autodesk Docs is a cloud-based common data environment that provides document management and control to the entire project team. With Autodesk Docs, AEC teams can simplify collaboration and data management from design to construction and streamline document review and approval workflows.

Who uses Autodesk Docs?

Autodesk Docs is used across the project lifecycle by all members of a project team, including architects, designers, engineers, contractors, sub-contractors, drafters, detailers, BIM and VDC managers, project managers, owners, fabricators, and more.

Can I access my projects on mobile?

Yes, you can access your projects through either the BIM 360 app (for BIM 360 projects) or the PlanGrid Build app (for ACC projects). Both are available for download on the App Store or Google Play.

Which operating system does Autodesk Docs run on?

Autodesk Docs is web-based and has no desktop operating system requirements. See Autodesk Docs system requirements for details.

What different data center hosting options are available for Autodesk Docs projects?

Your Autodesk Docs projects can be hosted on either the Australia, US, or EU data centers. If you need further information or guidance on determining where your projects are hosted, please visit the comprehensive FAQ about data centers.

What is Content Catalog and how do I get it?

Content Catalog is the next-gen, integrated version of UNIFI Pro by Autodesk. It serves as a web-based content management system, enabling customers to efficiently organize, locate, and provide access to approved digital assets for BIM models. This enhances the productivity and effectiveness of BIM project teams. With seamless integration into popular authoring tools like Revit, AutoCAD, and other third-party solutions, customers gain the ability to effortlessly discover and insert authorized assets into their BIM models.

Content Catalog comes as an entitlement for all Autodesk Docs subscribers, including those that have a subscription to Autodesk Docs via the following product offerings:

  • Autodesk Construction Cloud
  • Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Collection
  • Autodesk BIM Collaborate
  • Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro
  • Autodesk Build
  • Autodesk Takeoff
  • Autodesk Docs standalone subscription

Visit the detailed FAQ (US Site) for more information on Content Catalog.

Where is your Content Catalog data hosted?

Content Catalog data is currently hosted in the US. Options for storing data in EMEA and AUS will come at a later date, not yet determined.

Can I log into Autodesk Docs on multiple computers?

Yes; however, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site) for more information.

How do I convert my Autodesk Docs free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Autodesk Docs here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does an Autodesk Docs subscription cost?

The price of an annual Autodesk Docs subscription is , and the price of a monthly Autodesk Docs subscription is . The price of a three-year Autodesk Docs subscription is 

