Autodesk occasionally retires or discontinues new sales of certain products and services to invest resources in areas that better meet changing customer needs. A product or service is retired in two phases to ensure you have sufficient time to transition to a new tool.

  • Phase 1: New sales discontinued: You can no longer add seats or get a new subscription. But you can renew an existing subscription and support is available. No new features will be released.
  • Phase 2: Product retired: You can no longer buy or renew the product or service. Support is available until your contract expires. Subscription products can only be used until the subscription ends.

The following is a list of discontinued or retired products and services, and alternative software solutions. Please refer to the terms and conditions of your subscription agreement for complete information regarding changes to offerings.

Products & Services New Sales Discontinued Product or Service Retired Alternative Products & Services Additional Information
1-year subscriptions with multi-user access August 7, 2020 February 6, 2023 Annual subscription with single-user access. Purchase additional seats for multiple users.
2-year subscriptions March 27, 2019 April 7, 2021 Monthly, annual, or 3-year subscriptions Autodesk is no longer selling or renewing 2-year subscriptions.
Subscription Term Length Changes
2- and 3-year subscriptions with multi-user access February 29, 2020 February 29, 2020 3-year subscription with single-user access Autodesk is no longer selling or renewing 2-year subscriptions.
Purchase additional seats for multiple users.
3ds Max Entertainment Creation Suite   April 16, 2020
Reporting retires
October 5, 2020		 Media & Entertainment Collection Autodesk is no longer selling Entertainment Creation Suite
If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
If you have a subscription, see the instructions on moving to an industry collection.
A360 Desktop   June 19, 2018 Autodesk Desktop Connector A360 Desktop Retirement - June 19th, 2018
What will replace A360 Desktop after its retirement?
A360 Drive May 2020 September 25, 2020 Autodesk Drive Starting March 25, 2020, A360 Drive files will be read-only. All data will be removed on September 25, 2020.
Advance Concrete January 31, 2017   Autodesk Revit Advance Concrete End of Life
Autodesk Advance Concrete is no longer available
Alias Design July 6, 2019   Alias Concept Alias SpeedForm and Alias Design discontinued
Alias SpeedForm July 6, 2019   Alias Concept Alias SpeedForm and Alias Design discontinued
ArtCAM July 7, 2018 November 1, 2018 Fusion 360 Autodesk ArtCAM Software End-of-Sale & End-of-Development FAQs
AutoCAD Design Suite February 1, 2016 April 16, 2020
Reporting retires
October 5, 2020		 Architectural workflows - Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection
Conceptual design workflows - Autodesk Product Design & Manufacturing Collection		 AutoCAD Design Suite new seat sales to be discontinued
Industry Collections
If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
If you have a subscription, see the instructions on moving to an industry collection.
AutoCAD P&ID May 7, 2017 February 7, 2018 AutoCAD Plant 3D
Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection		 AutoCAD P&ID is no longer available
AutoCAD Structural Detailing Suite August 2016 December 2017 Advance Steel for steel detailing workflows.
Revit for concrete workflows including rebar detailing.
Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection		 AutoCAD Structural Detailing discontinued
AutoCAD Utility Design   February 7, 2017 Autodesk partnered with Spatial Business Systems, Inc. to continue development under the name Automated Utility Design. Autodesk and Spatial Business Systems Strategic Alliance Frequently Asked Questions for Customers
BIM 360 Team

April 9, 2018

End-of-renewal: September 2021 (3-year; eStore recurring), January 2023 (1-year; EBAs)

 December 31, 2023 Autodesk Docs Please see the Autodesk BIM 360 Team EOL Frequently Asked Questions for more information including details on how to download or move your files.
Boxed software   July 1, 2021 Purchase from the Autodesk store or a reseller. Physical media for Autodesk products is not available starting with version 2022.
Building Design Suite August 7, 2016 April 16, 2020
Reporting retires
October 5, 2020		 Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection Autodesk is no longer selling Building Design Suite
If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
If you have a subscription, see the instructions on moving to an industry collection.
Buzzsaw and Buzzsaw Professional October 7, 2016 January 31, 2019 BIM 360 Docs Buzzsaw is no longer available
CAD Doctor for Autodesk Simulation   March 27, 2018 Elysium CADdoctor for Autodesk Moldflow, available from Elysium Co Ltd. Discontinuation of CADdoctor for Autodesk Simulation
CFD Flex subscription with single-user access   March 21, 2016 CFD Flex subscription with multi-user access
Existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to a multi-user subscription.		 Simulation subscription offerings discontinued and migrated to equivalent multi-user subscriptions
Character Generator as a stand-alone product August 7, 2021   Character Generator will continue to be available  as an entitlement through:
3ds Max
Maya
Maya LT
MotionBuilder
Mudbox and
Media & Entertainment Collection		 Changes to Character Generator FAQ
Configurator 360 May 7, 2020 May 7, 2023 Forge Design Automation API - web-based product configurator for Inventor on GitHub.
Forge System Integrators - partner developed applications for web-based configurators.		 See the FAQ for more information.
 
Constructware   October 31, 2021 Autodesk Construction Cloud Constructware was discontinued on October 31, 2021.
Design Academy (ADA)   April 16, 2015 Join the Education Community to obtain the latest version of Autodesk suites and other products available to educational institutions. Education Suite discontinued
Education Master Suite (EMS)   April 16, 2015 Join the Education Community to obtain the latest version of Autodesk suites and other products available to educational institutions. Education Suite discontinued
Entertainment Creation Suite February 1, 2016 December 2019 Media & Entertainment Collection Autodesk is no longer selling Entertainment Creation Suite
If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
If you have a subscription, see the instructions on moving to an industry collection.
Factory Design Suite August 7, 2016
Reporting retires
October 5, 2020		 April 16, 2020 Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection
Product Design & Manufacturing Collection		 Autodesk is no longer selling Factory Design Suite
If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
If you have a subscription, see the instructions on moving to an industry collection.
Flow Design   March 27, 2018 Product Design & Manufacturing Collection Discontinuation of Autodesk Flow Design
Geolocation Online Map for AutoCAD LT 2014 and AutoCAD 2014   June 2017 Upgrade to a newer version of an AutoCAD product to continue using this feature. Geolocation Online Map feature discontinued for Autodesk AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT 2014
Helius Composite February 7th, 2022 April 30th, 2022 No Product Alternative Helius Composite Product Page
Helius PFA (Standalone Helius PFA Subscriptions) February 7th, 2022 April 30th, 2022 Moldflow Insight Autodesk is no longer selling Helius PFA. Moldflow Insight subscriptions will continue to provide an entitlement to the Helius PFA technology.
Homestyler and Homestyler mobile applications   June 2017 Tinkercad
Revit
Revit Live
Formit360		 Autodesk Homestyler products discontinued
Infrastructure Design Suite February 1, 2016 April 16, 2020
Reporting retires
October 5, 2020		 Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection Autodesk is no longer selling Infrastructure Design Suite
If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
If you have a subscription, see the instructions on moving to an industry collection.
Infrastructure Map Server (AIMS) January 7, 2018 January 7, 2019 InfraWorks
BIM 360 Design
Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection
Between January 7, 2018, and December 31, 2018, Esri will provide, at no-cost, ArcGIS Enterprise Standard and ArcGIS Desktop Standard software, access to free training and Living Atlas of the World content to get you started with ArcGIS. This is a free, one-time offer for the license, and the license will fall under Esri’s standard maintenance program the following year.		 Autodesk Infrastructure Map Server End of Life FAQ
InfraWorks (some services for InfraWorks 2017.2 and earlier)   January 3, 2018 InfraWorks
If you have version 2017.3 or later, these changes do not affect you.		 InfraWorks services that will be retired in 2018
Lustre 3-year subscription May 7, 2024 May 7, 2024 Autodesk Flame Autodesk is no longer selling or renewing 3-year subscriptions of Lustre. Changes to Autodesk Lustre.
Maintenance plans   May 7, 2021 Transition to a named user plan. Transition to named user terms and conditions.
Maya Entertainment Creation Suite   April 16, 2020
Reporting retires
October 5, 2020		 Media & Entertainment Collection Autodesk is no longer selling Entertainment Creation Suite
If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
If you have a subscription, see the instructions on moving to an industry collection.
Maya LT December 7, 2022 December 7, 2022 Maya Creative Changes to Autodesk Maya LT
Mental Ray sales through Autodesk   April 1, 2017 New licenses of Mental Ray can be purchased through NVIDIA. Mental Ray - End of Sale
MEP Fabrication Suite   April 16, 2020 Fabrication CADmep
Fabrication CAMduct
Fabrication ESTmep		 If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
Moldflow Flex subscription with single-user access   March 21, 2016 Autodesk Moldflow Flex subscription with multi-user access
Existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to a multi-user subscription.		 Simulation subscription offerings discontinued and migrated to equivalent multi-user subscriptions
Nastran stand-alone product   August 7, 2017 Product Design & Manufacturing Collection Changes to Autodesk Nastran In-CAD and HSM Subscriptions FAQ
Plant Design Suite   April 16, 2020
Reporting retires
October 5, 2020		 Architecture, Engineering, & Construction Collection
Product Design & Manufacturing Collection		 Autodesk is no longer selling Plant Design Suite
Industry Collections
If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
If you have a subscription, see the instructions on moving to an industry collection.
Product Design Suite February 1, 2016 April 16, 2020
Reporting retires
October 5, 2020		 Product Design & Manufacturing Collection Autodesk is no longer selling Product Design Suite
If you have a maintenance plan, learn about transitioning to named user plan.
If you have a subscription, see the instructions on moving to an industry collection.
Quarterly Subscriptions   March 27, 2019 Monthly, annual, or 3-year subscriptions Subscription Term Length Changes
ReCap Pro for mobile   February 1, 2021 ReCap Pro, with the exception of ReCap Pro for mobile Autodesk ReCap Pro for mobile end of life frequently asked questions
ReMake September 2017   Now a feature of ReCap Pro. ReCap Photo Frequently Asked Questions
Revit Structural Analysis April 2018 June 30, 2018 Robot Structural Analysis Professional, available with a subscription to the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection. Structural Analysis for Revit discontinuation FAQ
Structural Analysis for Revit is no longer available
River and Flood Analysis Module for Civil 3D April 9, 2022 April 9, 2022 InfoWorks ICM

US Army Corps of Engineers Hydrologic Engineering Center (CEIWR-HEC) River Analysis System (HEC-RAS) software		 Autodesk River and Flood Analysis Module for Civil 3D End of Life: Questions & Answers
Showcase March 21, 2017 February 1, 2018 3ds Max
VRED Design
Revit Live
Inventor		 Autodesk Showcase Discontinuation FAQ
Showcase no longer available for purchase
Simulation Mechanical Flex subscription with single-user access   March 21, 2016 Simulation Mechanical Flex subscription with multi-user access
Existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to a subscription with multi-user access.		 Simulation subscription offerings discontinued and migrated to equivalent multi-user subscriptions
Smoke September 7, 2022 September 7, 2022 Flame Assist Changes to Autodesk Smoke FAQ
Stingray as a stand-alone product January 7, 2018   Stingray will continue to be available as a component of:
3ds Max
Maya LT and
Industry Collections		 Changes to Autodesk Stingray FAQ
TruComposite - Standard
TruComposite - Ultimate
TruNest		 May 6, 2021 January 31, 2022 No product alternative TruComposite product page
TruNest product page
Vault Workgroup July 6, 2022 July 6, 2023 Vault Professional Autodesk is no longer selling Vault Workgroup. Learn more about the Vault product overview here
VRED (basic tier) February 7, 2018 February 7, 2019 VRED Design FAQs for Changes in Autodesk VRED and Alias product family

