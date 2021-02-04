Virgin Hyperloop One's visionary technology features depressurized tubes that carry on-demand passenger or cargo pods at speeds of up to 670 miles per hour, powered by magnetic-levitation and electric propulsion. Its depressurized tube infrastructure eliminates the impacts of air-drag and friction, requiring less energy and cost to operate, and allows travel to occur at exceptionally high speeds. Learn how they are using Autodesk’s AEC Collection and BIM 360 to develop the linear infrastructure routes and push the limits of transportation.