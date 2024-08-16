CONSUMER PRODUCT DESIGN

Autodesk Fusion for
Consumer Product Design

Bring consumer products to market faster with the only cloud product development solution that unifies CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB design.

Consumer product design in Autodesk Fusion
Image courtesy of Iterate UK

What is consumer product design?

Consumer product design refers to the process of creating and developing products that are intended for use by individuals or households. It encompasses the entire lifecycle of a product, from conceptualisation and ideation to prototyping, testing and ultimately manufacturing.

Consumer product designers focus on creating products that are not only functional and aesthetically pleasing but also meet the needs and desires of their target market. Some of the most important factors to consider are usability, ergonomics, sustainability and manufacturability.

Consumer Product design with Autodesk

Consumer product design software

Consumer product design software includes a range of computer programs and tools tailored to aid in the creation, visualisation and development of consumer products.

Software solutions, like Autodesk Fusion include features such as 3D modelling, rendering, simulation, prototyping and collaboration tools. These tools are used by designers, engineers and manufacturers to streamline the product design process and bring creative ideas to life efficiently.

Benefits of consumer product design software

Enhanced creativity

Consumer product design software provides designers, engineers and manufacturers with intuitive tools for 3D modelling, rendering and visualisation. Gain the ability to easily generate creative product concepts.

Faster iteration

Quickly iterate on designs, make adjustments and improvements in real time. This rapid iteration process accelerates the design cycle, enabling faster development of high-quality products.

Design validation

With simulation and analysis tools, test the performance and functionality of designs virtually, identifying potential issues early in the development process and avoiding costly mistakes.

Cost reduction

By streamlining the design process, facilitating collaboration and enabling virtual testing and validation of designs, consumer product design software helps to reduce development costs and minimise the need for physical prototypes, saving time and resources.

Factors to consider when choosing a consumer product software solution

Functionality

Make sure the consumer product design solution you are evaluating offers the tools necessary for your specific design requirements, such as 3D modelling, rendering, simulation, prototyping and collaboration features.

Ease of use

Consider the user interface and workflows within the software to make sure it's intuitive and easy for your team to learn. Look for software that offers comprehensive tutorials, documentation and customer support.

Compatibility

Make sure that the solution you are considering is compatible with your current hardware, operating systems and other tools. Compatibility with file formats commonly used is also important for seamless collaboration with clients and suppliers.

Scalability

Consider whether the consume product design software can scale with your team's growing needs and project complexity. Look for solutions that offer flexible licencing options and can accommodate changes in team size or project scope over time.

Consumer product design tools in Autodesk Fusion

Ideate and iterate

Generate and refine ideas for new produts and use 3D modelling tools such as parametric modelling, sculpting and assembly modelling to visualise and iterate on designs prior to prototyping.

Photorealistic rendering

Produce photorealistic images of product designs, helping to communicate ideas effectivley to stakeholders and clients.

Analyse product performance

Analyse the performance and behaviour of products under different conditions, ensuring they meet functional requirements and standards.

Virtual prototypes

Create virtual prototypes, which can be used to test form, fit and function before physical prototypes are built, reducing time and cost.

Simplify collaboration

Facilitate team collaboration and streamline projects with centralised data management, improved collaboration, access and security contol, version control and history tracking. Work together more efficiently with faster project completion times and fewer errors.

Consumer product design software solutions

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software for product design.

Fusion Design Extension

Automate complex geometry to enhance the performance and aesthetics of your products.

Fusion Manage Extension

Apply process management to drawings and designs. Execute change orders, release management, automated part numbering and bill of materials management.

Why companies are choosing Autodesk Fusion for consumer product design

The democratisation of consumer product design

Learn how digital transformation is allowing new consumer product companies to establish themselves in the market, and what the large consumer product groups can learn from them. 

Consumer product design resources

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key features of consumer product design software?

Consumer product design software offers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored to facilitate every stage of the product design process. Key features include advanced 3D modelling capabilities, rendering for realistic visualisations, and CAD tools for precise modelling and drafting. Prototyping support helps designer create virtual prototypes or export designs for physical prototyping, while simulation and analysis tools optimise product performance and reliability. Collaboration features enable seamless teamwork, version control ensures design integrity, and integration with other software tools streamlines workflows. Libraries of components and materials expedite design tasks, customisation options accommodate user preferences, and user-friendly interfaces make the software accessible to both novices and experts alike. Flexible pricing, technical support and security features further enhance the software's value, empowering designers to innovate, iterate and bring their consumer product ideas to life efficiently and effectively.

Is consumer product design software easy to use?

Consumer product design software like Autodesk Fusion is generally considered user-friendly. Its intuitive interface, comprehensive tutorials and extensive community support make it accessible to both beginners and experienced designers. With features like 3D modelling, simulation and collaboration tools, Fusion offers a robust platform for designing consumer products efficiently.

Does consumer product design software offer 3D modelling capabilities?

Yes, consumer product design software, like Autodesk Fusion commonly offers 3D modelling capabilities. These tools allow designers to create detailed three-dimensional representations of their product concepts, enabling them to visualise, iterate and refine designs effectively.

Can consumer product design software generate renderings?

Yes, consumer product design software, like Autodesk Fusion includes rendering capabilities. These tools allow designers to generate realistic visualisations of their product designs, incorporating textures, materials, lighting effects and shadows. Renderings help designers communicate their ideas effectively, present concepts to stakeholders and evaluate the aesthetic appeal of the product before manufacturing.

Is there a 30-day free trial for Autodesk Fusion for consumer product design?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion offers a free 30-day trial. You can download here.

