How can you make engineering processes more efficient to create time for strategic, innovative thinking? Get your project data in check with product data management (PDM). With PDM, you have a single source of truth that organises your design and product data in one centralised system that tracks revisions, manages change orders, generates bills of materials, and more.
Read how manufacturers bring innovations to market faster with a powerful combination of PDM and parametric 3D CAD.
Share, track, and manage all product data in a central, secure system so team members around the globe can efficiently collaborate with reduced risk to your projects.
Give everyone access to the right data at the right time in a centralised system to control design processes, reduce errors, and increase development agility.
Bring together external project collaborators in one secure workspace where you can maintain access permission control, versioning, and traceability.
Spend less time searching and more time doing. Easily find and access files you want to replace, reuse, or copy to minimise rework and repetitive tasks.
The need for more agility in design requires a modern modeling approach. Easily incorporate design changes, get more value from your models, and reuse existing design data by modeling in parametric 3D.
Integrate PDM with your design tool to automate design and engineering processes. Save time and increase development agility by easily copying designs and reusing, replacing, or copying components.
Create and maintain a more accurate and comprehensive manufacturing bill of materials. Automate centralised product data in one BOM to ensure stakeholders have access to the data they need in real time.
Pair product data management software with your CAD tools to respond rapidly to data insights and stakeholder feedback, helping you reduce risk while fast-tracking machine designs from prototypes to products.
Bring products to market faster by bringing all project data into one place. Imagine, prototype, improve, and market-test new products more efficiently than ever before with product data management.
Easily manage engineering change orders (ECOs) with an intuitive workflow. Enforce control over revisions to designs, items, and records for enterprise-wide visibility and traceability.
Read why engineers, designers, and extended teams use Vault to remove collaboration barriers, boost productivity, and speed up development cycles.
Learn from Autodesk experts about PDM tips, tricks, and best practices. Dive into our extensive library of webinars to learn how you can streamline workflows with product data management software.
Stay up to date with all things PDM and PLM on Autodesk's Under the Hood blog. Visit the blog for regular features on learning opportunities, events, and product updates.
PDM stands for product data management. Product data management is a system that centralises product-related data and processes. Engineers use PDM software to track revisions, manage change orders, generate Bills of Materials (BOMs), and more.
PDM software helps companies bring products to market faster by bringing all project data into one place. This reduces time spent on low-value tasks and increases both product development agility and collaboration.
PDM captures the entire history of your designs by integrating with your design and business tools to manage data and automate workflows and engineering processes.
Product data management helps you take control of your project data so you can:
Product data management (PDM), product lifecycle management (PLM), and enterprise resource planning (ERP) are complementary systems. PDM integrates with CAD software and tracks changes, revisions, and design history automatically as engineers and designers work. ERP capabilities focus on business execution processes such as inventory, logistics, and financials. PLM capabilities focus on everything about a product—from concept through engineering to production—and provide processes that connect everyone involved in the product lifecycle to a central source of information.
A PDM system manages design and engineering data, while a PLM system manages business processes involved in the product lifecycle, such as new product introduction, requirements management, supplier collaboration, quality management, and more.
A product data management system centralises product-related data and automates engineering processes. Engineers use a PDM system to track revisions, manage change orders, and generate bills of materials (BOMs).
Using a PDM system helps ensure that everyone in your organisation is working with up-to-date, accurate data while enabling greater collaboration across internal and external stakeholders. PDM also automates engineering processes, reducing time spent on low-value tasks and speeding up time to market.