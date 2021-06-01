Learn how the Autodesk Fusion Manage Extension, formerly known as Fusion 360 Manage Extension, can be turned on to enable engineering workflow approvals such as change orders, release management, and automated part numbering.
Capture, notify, approve and view the full history of design changes to help manage compliance.
Release and track the latest approved data to stakeholders using a pre-configured workflow.
Assign a unique ID to each design in order to ensure accurate traceability during the product lifecycle.
Version control
Reduce design cycle errors and workflow inefficiencies. Track every change and prevent conflicts with automated, built-in version management.
Cloud storage
Access your data anywhere. Continue working when not connected to the Internet using offline mode.
Administrative tools
Grant rights to stakeholders inside or outside of your organisation with advanced administration tools.
Commenting and redlining
Capture and share feedback from any device, directly on the design using comments, redlines and markups.
User management
Control how users interact with your project data. Manage who your internal and external stakeholders are.