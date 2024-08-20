Autodesk Fusion for AI in Manufacturing

AI in Manufacturing

AI in manufacturing enhances productivity, efficiency and quality by allowing you to augment, analyse and automate complex processes, predicting and mitigating potential issues and enabling precise, data-driven decision-making.

What is AI in manufacturing?

Artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role in the digtial transformation of manufacturing by automating, augmenting and analysing aspects of the production process. AI in manufacturing enhances efficiency, improves product quality and maintains competitiveness. For example, AI can automate Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) tasks, reducing errors and speeding up production times. AI can also be employed in the automotive industry by automating aspects such as optimising a vehicle's aerodynamics and structural integrity while maintaining aesthetic and functional requirements. AI eliminates tedious tasks that consume substantial human effort and time.

AI frees up engineers and designers to concentrate on innovation, accelerating the launch of new products. It streamlines operations and offers deeper insights into production processes. By adopting AI, manufacturers can digitally transform their operations, enhancing their ability to predict future trends and adapt to evolving market demands, thus securing a significant competitive edge.

Benefits of AI in manufacturing

Improved efficiency

AI can streamline manufacturing processes by automating repetitive tasks, reducing human error and decreasing production time.

Cost reduction

By improving efficiency, reducing waste and minimising downtime, AI can significantly reduce operational costs in manufacturing.

Quality control

AI in manufacturing can improve product quality by using machine vision to detect known issues and inconsistencies in real time during the manufacturing process.

Sustainability optimisation

AI in manufacturing can be used to address sustainability concerns, mitigate supply chain disruptions and optimise resource use. This improves the overall production process and customer experience.

CloudNC CAM Assist Automation Add-in for Fusion

Autodesk and its role in AI in design and manufacturing

For over ten years, Autodesk has prioritised investment in AI because we recognise its transformative power for design and manufacturing teams.  Autodesk AI is technology that augments creative exploration and problem-solving, automates tedious and repetitive tasks and analyses project data to offer predictive insights.

It increases productivity by providing tools to be more ambitious and creative, primarily focusing on analysis, augmentation and automation.

Autodesk Fusion AI manufacturing features

Generative design in Autodesk Fusion

Generative design

Generate manufacturing-ready design alternatives with your requirements, constraints, materials and manufacturing options using generative design.

Automated modelling in Autodesk Fusion

Automated modelling

Enable rapid design exploration early on and uncover new possibilities in how you approach a given design problem in minutes using automated modeling (US site).

Automated toolpaths in Autodesk Fusion

Automated toolpaths

Automate repetitive CAM programming tasks with strategies and estimations, which might have once taken hours or days to develop, instantaneously with toolpath automation (US site).

Automated drawings in Autodesk Fusion

Automated drawings

Streamline time-consuming tasks by leveraging AI-powered automation in Fusion for drawing standards, dimensioning and sheet layout, enhancing design efficiency with automated drawings (US site).

Autodesk Fusion Industy Cloud

Autodesk Fusion Industry Cloud – A look forward to design, AI and manufacturing

The Autodesk Fusion industry cloud represents a new era of connected data and collaboration to design and make anything.

Autodesk Fusion AI manufacturing solutions

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

Fusion Simulation Extension

Optimise part design and performance with unlimited cloud solves for generative design, FEA, electronic cooling, injection moulding and more.

Fusion Manufacturing Extension

Unlock additional capabilities for 3 to 5-axis CNC machining, sheet-based nesting and fabrication and metals-based additive manufacturing.

Autodesk customers using AI in manufacturing solutions

Examples of Concept 451 design ideas created using generative AI. Image courtesy of Final Aim.

How generative AI helped design a unique Yamaha EV for farming terrain

See how generative AI expanded the design possibilities for a unique Yamaha EV prototype rugged enough to tackle mountainous, agricultural terrain.

Image courtesty of Yamaha EV

Various changes were made to the generative design’s output shape (left) to create the final design (right). Image courtesy of Toyota.

Toyota brings a generative design seat frame to the next level with AI

For the future of comfortable car interiors, Toyota uses generative design to create a seat frame that is safe, lightweight, beautiful and sustainable.

Image courtesy of Toytota

Lennart Schulenburg reviews images and analysis from an X-ray inspection. VisiConsult's automated image evaluation processes deliver results much faster than analogue film

Driving innovation with AI and digital twins in manufacturing

A leading manufacturer of industrial X-ray systems is evolving its business model with cloud technology.

 

Image courtesy of Chris Mueller

AI in manufacturing resources

Explore the transformative impact of AI and machine learning in manufacturing, including advancements in predictive maintenance, quality control and design optimisation.

Learn how AI improves product quality and efficiency through data analysis, design optimisation, supply chain management and process automation.

Explore three ways AI already impacts the design, engineering and manufacturing fields, from generative design to advanced robotics.

Autodesk Project Bernini

Turn text or still images into 3D models
with Autodesk AI

Project Bernini, an Autodesk generative AI project, quickly generates multiple geometrically realistic 3D objects to accelerate every stage of creative design.

Autodesk Fusion AI in manufacturing add-ins

Newton engineering generative design part designed in Autodesk Fusion.

Project salvador add-in

Leveraging generative AI to unlock enhanced product design ideation

Chain third party AI models together with Fusion to create seamless workflows between the tools.

Stewart-Haas Racing brake pedal designed using generative design AI in Autodesk Fusion.

CLoud nc CAM assist automation add-in

Translate 3D models of 3-axis components into machining strategies

Use advanced computer science techniques to generate professional machining strategies for 3-axis parts in seconds.

SRAM bicycle crankarm designed using Autodesk Fusion generative AI.

amaize add-in (coming soon)

3D print metal parts with confidence

Predict, resolve print issues and optimise print files, pushing the AM industry towards a more scalable future.

Apply the power of partnerships with Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion partners with industry leaders across design and manufacturing to develop deeper technology integrations. Streamline your workflows, increase manufacturing throughput and maximise profit potential with our partner ecosystem.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on AI in manufacturing

What are common applications of AI in manufacturing?

 AI can be used in product development, predictive maintenance, quality control and more. It can also be used to create digital twins of physical entities for testing and improvement.

What is the impact of AI on manufacturing and efficiency?

AI can improve speed, precision and quality control in manufacturing. It can also lead to the creation of fully autonomous factories run by AI systems directing robotic production lines.

What are practical use cases of AI in manufacturing?

AI can be used for predictive maintenance, machine-generated events monitoring and more. It can also help increase revenue, reduce conversion costs and improve customer service and quality.

Can AI predict issues before they occur?

Yes, AI can identify and rectify possible product failures before they happen.

Is Autodesk Fusion an AI in manufacturing software solution?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion is an integrated CAD (Computer-Aided Design), CAM (Computer-Aided Manufacturing) and CAE (Computer-Aided Engineering) software that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning in several ways, making it a part of the broader AI in manufacturing solutions. Some of its AI capabilities include:

  1. Generative Design: Autodesk Fusion's generative design capabilities use AI to generate multiple design solutions based on the constraints and goals set by the user. This allows for the exploration of a wide variety of design alternatives in less time, helping engineers and designers to make more informed decisions.

  2. Predictive Analytics: Autodesk Fusion can use machine learning to predict potential issues in the design and manufacturing processes, helping users to prevent problems before they occur.

  3. Automation: Autodesk Fusion uses AI to automate repetitive tasks, reducing the time spent on these tasks and allowing the user to focus on more complex aspects of the design and manufacturing process.

