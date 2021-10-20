How to buy
3D modelling is a crucial component of product design, engineering and manufacturing. It enables designers and engineers to create detailed virtual prototypes and test their functionality and performance before moving on to physical production. The resulting 3D models can be used to improve the design process, reduce errors and increase efficiency in manufacturing.
3D modelling software is a dynamic tool that enables the creation, manipulation and visualisation of digital 3D objects. It's pivotal in industries like architecture, animation, gaming and manufacturing, allowing professionals to design intricate models and structures. With features like sculpting, texturing and rendering, this software facilitates the creation of detailed and realistic 3D models.
Product designers require solutions that help them bring consumer products to market faster and to easily transition from design to production. Autodesk Fusion enables the rapid development of consumer products with powerful 3D design capabilities.
Fusion offers a wide range of professional level features to create 3D models, including sketching, surfacing, sheet metal and more.
The Fusion interface is intuitive and easy to use, with accessible menus and toolbars that make navigation a breeze. Allowing anyone regardless of experience level to learn, deploy and utilise quickly.
Collaboration tools (US site) in Fusion enable users to work together in real time, allowing for seamless sharing and feedback on designs.
Autodesk Fusion provides a range of accessible learning resources that include videos, tutorials and community forums. Making it easy for both professionals and hobbyists to learn and improve their skills.
Explore and learn from the case studies of various industries utilising 3D modelling with Fusion.
Sustainable Manufacturing
See how Batch.Works designs colourful, customisable headphones for kids with the planet in mind using 3D modelling features of Autodesk Fusion.
Asset Tracking & Management
Learn how Velavu leverages the 3D modelling capabilities of Autodesk Fusion to develop customised, award-winning, asset-tracking solutions that serve a broad spectrum of industries.
Sports Equipments
Discover how O'NEAL and Quintessential Design use Autodesk Fusion's 3D modelling capabilities to create a life-saving helmet equipped with precise crash detection for motocross and mountain biking.
Racing Equipment Manufacturing
Discover how Autodesk Fusion's 3D modelling was utilised by a team to create an F1-inspired SIM racing steering wheel, demonstrating integrated product development.
Autodesk Fusion offers multiple design spaces to create 3D models with capabilities like modelling, simulation, manufacturing, sheet metal, surfacing and mesh workspaces. After selecting the appropriate workspace, you can use multiple professional tools to create basic shapes for ideation. Drawings for product documentation, robust mesh tools for 3D scanned objects, surfacing for industrial design and even manufacturing models for the CAM environment. Then, refine your ideas using more features available in extensions – like product manufacturability insights from our Product Design Extension.
– Phi Law, Founder PEMBREE
– Dmitry Orlov, CTO, BBi Autosport
–Mitchell Richburg, Mechanical engineer, Guinn Partners
–Kelsey Treloar, Co-Director, Southern Ocean Subsea
Autodesk Fusion includes robust 3D CAD, CAM and CAE tools all in one package.
The direct modelling (US Site) tools in Autodesk Fusion allow you to modify the geometry of a model without having to edit the interim model stages. You can seamlessly make design changes without causing modelling errors.
Autodesk Fusion fully supports parametric modelling (US Site), the automatic change of an entire design when one dimensional value changes. With Autodesk Fusion, you can quickly resize, add features and re-version a model and see the changes in real time.
The flexible toolset in Autodesk Fusion makes 3D surface modelling (US Site) easy. Create the external aesthetics of an object using built-in tools like freeform sculpting, polygon manipulation and parametric modelling.
Freeform tools (US Site) provide an alternate modelling approach to explore and create T-spline based models in seconds using direct manipulation.
Edit and repair mesh files (US Site) inside your CAD tool. Use the mesh to make a sketch cross section, then add parametric features to the design.
Autodesk Fusion includes tools to bend edit and flat pattern sheet metal designs (US Site). Capture all the steps to build sheet metal components and ensure their success through integration with our fabrication tools in the CAM environment.
This beginner-level CAD video series focuses on the transition from 2D to 3D design.
In this video series, you'll learn how to use the basic solid 3D modelling tools in Autodesk Fusion.
In this video series, you'll learn how to use parametric mesh 3D modelling tools in Autodesk Fusion.
Autodesk Fusion gives you the flexibility to choose your preferred modelling method when it's most convenient in your product development process. You can even combine the tools to enhance workflow and reduce the amount of time it takes to complete designs.
Learn what 3D modelling software is and why Autodesk Fusion is an ideal 3D modelling software for beginners and experts alike.
3D modelling software like Autodesk Fusion is a growing commodity for a good reason. Learn what CAD is and how it benefits designers and engineers at all levels.
Learn about the benefits of incorporating 3D modelling software into your product design workflow, including real-time collaboration and more.
Experience the transformative power of Autodesk Fusion in PCB design workflows, offering real-time updates, dynamic simulations, unified file management and enhanced collaboration.
Discover how Autodesk Fusion streamlines PCB design workflows with its real-time updates, simulation capabilities, seamless file management and enhanced collaboration features.
Embark on a journey into 3D modelling, where you'll delve into the Autodesk Shape Manager's capabilities, see how Fusion generates shapes and enhance your skills by mastering key 3D modelling terminology.
Yes, Fusion is a cloud-based 3D modelling, CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software platform for professional product design and manufacturing.
Fusion is the only integrated 3D modelling tool of its kind that lets you explore design iterations quickly with easy-to-use cloud CAD software.
Fusion's user interface was designed to support fast learning. There are various step-by-step video tutorials and documentation to help you get started.
Fusion is available by monthly
Fusion from Autodesk is both PC- and Mac-compatible so you can use your preferred OS or both at no additional cost.
You can create a new sketch in Fusion by selecting an origin plane, a construction plane or an existing flat face. Then, click the Create Sketch button in the tool bar.
Fusion supports a wide array of file formats. For design files, it supports .f3d, .igs, .iges, .sat, .sab, .dwg, .dxf, .stp, .step, .stl, .fbx, .obj, .skp, .3dm, .zip, .rar, etc. For CAM files, it supports .cam360, .cps, .cnc, .nc, etc. For drawings, it supports .dwg, .dxf, .f3d, .pdf, etc. Learn more here (US Site).
Yes, Autodesk provides Fusion free for students and educators for one year. They simply need to sign up with their educational email addresses to get access.