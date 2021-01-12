Industry Collections Industry Collections

Design & Creation Suites have been retired, but you can upgrade to a collection for even greater value at a similar price. See trade-in offers

Industry collections

Get a comprehensive software package

Our industry collections offer an integrated set of tools to help you to create more imaginatively, solve complex problems, build smarter and faster and make better design decisions. All at one great price.

architecture, engineering & construction collection logo
product design & manufacturing collection logo
media & entertainment collection logo

Why a collection?

  • Be ready for anything with a full set of tools

    Collections simplify access to software that manages the demands of today’s complex projects, giving you the flexibility to tailor your tools to each project’s unique needs, all in one package.

  • Easier software and licence management

    Eliminate the headache of managing multiple product licences. Get insights on product use. Easily download, install and use as many products within the collection as you want, whenever you like.

  • Access the latest and previous releases

    Stay up to date with the latest releases and control when you deploy updates. (Don’t worry. You will retain access to preceding versions, too.)

  • Choose access for individuals or teams

    Choose a single-user subscription or give teams permission to share licences with multi-user access.

Want to switch to a collection?

If you already subscribe or have a maintenance plan on individual products or suites, you can switch to a collection.

  • Switching to a collection

    Annual or multi-user subscribers to most individual products or suites can switch to a collection.