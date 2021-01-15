How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | Gender pay gap report | Autodesk tax strategy | Anti-Slavery Statement | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Insight integrates with Autodesk Revit to offer:
Flexible dashboards for evaluating embodied and operational carbon
Simulation, iteration and visual comparison of carbon reduction scenarios from early-stage design through to design development
Default and custom metrics for measuring carbon impacts, trade-offs and offsets between embodied and operational carbon
WEBINAR
Watch the recording of 'Total Carbon Data, Analysis, and Insights' from Autodesk University 2023.
TUTORIAL
Follow a self-guided tutorial for preparing the Revit Energy Analytical model for use in Insight.
BLOG
Learn about the evolution of the next generation of Insight toward Total Carbon Analysis for architects.
Autodesk Insight supports total carbon analysis for architectural design. Architects and design teams use Insight to track embodied and operational carbon through flexible and open dashboards and metrics. Using Autodesk Insight, architects can run carbon simulations and scenarios, seeing the breakdown of different design decisions across factors they define – such as the performance of the HVAC system, form and orientation of the building, envelope design, materials, lighting and electrical loads, and more. Architects can factor in data such as energy costs and renewable offsets to come to a holistic understanding of sound and optimised design approaches for lower carbon.
Architects are the primary users of Autodesk Insight, but BIM modellers, sustainability consultants, MEP engineers and others can all use Insight to measure the carbon impacts of their work. Because Insight relies on data created in the Revit Energy Analytical Model, architects typically benefit the most from an early and comprehensive view of a building’s footprint and potential carbon impacts.
Autodesk Forma provides real-time, embodied carbon data in context at the planning stages of building design. Its strength is in providing directional views about embodied carbon choices for major building systems, such as building construction type or facade system. Autodesk Insight, through connection to and analysis of the Revit Energy Analytical Model, supports more detailed and rigorous evaluation and carbon simulation, and a more complete and fine-grained picture of a building design’s potential carbon impacts.