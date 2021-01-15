Autodesk Insight supports total carbon analysis for architectural design. Architects and design teams use Insight to track embodied and operational carbon through flexible and open dashboards and metrics. Using Autodesk Insight, architects can run carbon simulations and scenarios, seeing the breakdown of different design decisions across factors they define – such as the performance of the HVAC system, form and orientation of the building, envelope design, materials, lighting and electrical loads, and more. Architects can factor in data such as energy costs and renewable offsets to come to a holistic understanding of sound and optimised design approaches for lower carbon.