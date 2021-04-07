Fabrication: estimate, detail, drive MEP fabrication

What is Autodesk Fabrication?

Fabrication ESTmep™, CADmep™ and CAMduct™ software provide an integrated set of tools for MEP speciality contractors. Estimate, detail and drive fabrication at LOD 400 (US site) for mechanical building systems with tight integration into BIM and CAD design workflows and deliverables.

  • Use manufacturer-specific content to generate better estimates

  • Create more accurate detailed models for installation

  • Produce sheet metal for fabrication

Fabrication overview (video: 1.29 min.)

A suite of tools that work together

Estimating in ESTmep

Gain insight into project costs with cost analysis and reporting and generate competitive bids. (video: 1.40 min.)

Detailing in CADmep

Create fabrication-intent models of piping, plumbing and ductwork systems. (video: 2.06 min.)

Fabricating in CAMduct

Produce sheet metal components and control the manufacturing production line. (video: 1.37 min.)

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fabrication used for?

Fabrication ESTmep, CADmep and CAMduct are used to estimate, detail and drive fabrication for mechanical building systems, components and parts to LOD 400.

Who uses Autodesk Fabrication?

MEP speciality contractors, including detailers, estimators, fabricators and installers, use Autodesk Fabrication.

