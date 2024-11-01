Worldbuilding in games involves creating a detailed and immersive setting for players by following several key steps. It starts with conceptualization, where visuals and aesthetics are defined, usually through concept art. This is followed by developing the geography, involving the creation of maps, landscapes, and key locations in 3D software such as 3ds Max. Finally, all these elements must be integrated into a game engine, creating a cohesive and engaging world for players to explore.