Rendering of a lush game world with palm trees and a rushing stream
Whether you're bringing an opulent medieval city to life on PC or designing an endless multiverse for mobile, Autodesk's Design and Make software will help you transport players to spectacular worlds and environments.

A mysterious recess in rocky terrain

Forge high-fidelity worlds

In the world of 3D modeling, beauty truly is in the details. 3ds Max's robust modeling toolset offers unparalleled flexibility, giving you full creative control and the power to meet any project demands, right out of box. 

 

Rustic blue stucco house with hanging plants and an outdoor corridor

Slash time, not your vision

Need to build Rome in a day? Use Maya's innovative procedural tools to craft expansive worlds quickly and cost-effectively, without compromising your vision.

 

Aerial view of a wooden compound and unpaved road

Flawless game assembly

Autodesk tools are designed for seamless integration with thousands of plug-ins and game engines like Unreal and Unity, ensuring flawless asset importation and game assembly.

 

How to Create Immersive Game Experiences with 3ds Max featuring KeelWorks

Create groundbreaking environments procedurally

Watch technical artist Maxime Jeanmougin from PlatinumGames Inc. mass produce game-ready buildings using Bifrost.

 

Stylized rendering of a telescope in a domed library setting
Build a pixel-perfect realm

With powerful and adaptable tools for worldbuilding, it's game over for mediocrity. Autodesk's extensive modeling toolsets help you build expansive environments, down to the very last Easter egg. 

Creating legendary games with 3ds Max and Maya

Discover how Autodesk's robust and versatile tools empower game artists to create immersive worlds and captivating gameplay experiences.

Autodesk software for worldbuilding

3ds Max

3D modeling, animation, and rendering software for games and design visualization

Maya

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

Flow Production Tracking

A review and production tracking toolset for VFX, games, and animation teams

Resources to guide your quest for worldbuilding greatness

A field of trees with buildings in the distance at sunrise

Building legendary game assets

Watch how an indie team used high-fidelity assets to transport players into the myths of ancient India with Autodesk solutions.

 

Watch video (56 min.)

A house being modeled using Autodesk software

Save time with procedural modeling

Learn how to create procedurally generated environments, boosting speed and creative iteration in game projects.

 

Watch video (13:54 min.)

A rustic barn with hay bales

How to lead creative teams effectively

A lead environment artist discusses the top tips and tricks for guiding a creative team to game development excellence.

 

 

Read story

cars passing each other in a scene from Forza Horizon 5

AAA next-gen content creation

Learn how 3ds Max helped Playground Games produce scalable content for Xbox and PC for Forza Horizon 5.

 

Watch video (57:11 min.)

Frequently asked questions

What is worldbuilding?

Worldbuilding in games involves creating the setting, history, cultures, and environments that serve as the backdrop for the game's story and gameplay. This process includes designing geography, ecosystems, societies, and lore to make the game world immersive and believable.

What are the main factors in developing worldbuilding?

Key factors in worldbuilding for games include setting the vision, designing geography and environments, and developing detailed history and lore. Diverse cultures and societies, characters and factions, and levels of technology and magic are also crucial. The process involves designing economic systems, unique flora and fauna, maintaining visual consistency, enhancing gameplay, and thorough documentation.

How do you worldbuild?

Worldbuilding in games involves creating a detailed and immersive setting for players by following several key steps. It starts with conceptualization, where visuals and aesthetics are defined, usually through concept art. This is followed by developing the geography, involving the creation of maps, landscapes, and key locations in 3D software such as 3ds Max. Finally, all these elements must be integrated into a game engine, creating a cohesive and engaging world for players to explore.

How do I get a 3ds Max trial?

Visit the 3ds Max trial page for more information and access to a 30-day free trial.

How do I get a Maya trial?

Visit the Maya trial page for more information and access to a 30-day free trial.

What are examples of games with great worldbuilding?

Games with exceptional worlds include "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," "Red Dead Redemption 2," "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," and "Mass Effect" series. Each offers immersive, richly detailed worlds.

What are key capabilities of worldbuilding software for games?

Key capabilities of worldbuilding software for games include terrain generation, asset management, scripting tools, real-time collaboration, environmental effects, and integration with game engines. These features help create intricate, immersive worlds efficiently.

