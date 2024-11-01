How to buy
Whether you're bringing an opulent medieval city to life on PC or designing an endless multiverse for mobile, Autodesk's Design and Make software will help you transport players to spectacular worlds and environments.
In the world of 3D modeling, beauty truly is in the details. 3ds Max's robust modeling toolset offers unparalleled flexibility, giving you full creative control and the power to meet any project demands, right out of box.
Image courtesy of Yongjae Choe
Need to build Rome in a day? Use Maya's innovative procedural tools to craft expansive worlds quickly and cost-effectively, without compromising your vision.
Image courtesy of Anthony Pitts
Autodesk tools are designed for seamless integration with thousands of plug-ins and game engines like Unreal and Unity, ensuring flawless asset importation and game assembly.
Image courtesy of Michael Shkliaryk
Watch technical artist Maxime Jeanmougin from PlatinumGames Inc. mass produce game-ready buildings using Bifrost.
With powerful and adaptable tools for worldbuilding, it's game over for mediocrity. Autodesk's extensive modeling toolsets help you build expansive environments, down to the very last Easter egg.
Discover how Autodesk's robust and versatile tools empower game artists to create immersive worlds and captivating gameplay experiences.
Watch how an indie team used high-fidelity assets to transport players into the myths of ancient India with Autodesk solutions.
Image courtesy of Ayelet Studio
Learn how to create procedurally generated environments, boosting speed and creative iteration in game projects.
Image courtesy of Paul Neale
A lead environment artist discusses the top tips and tricks for guiding a creative team to game development excellence.
All rights reserved to Rockstar Games and Take Two Interactive.
Learn how 3ds Max helped Playground Games produce scalable content for Xbox and PC for Forza Horizon 5.
Image courtesy of Playground Games
Image courtesy of Nicole Valois
Worldbuilding in games involves creating the setting, history, cultures, and environments that serve as the backdrop for the game's story and gameplay. This process includes designing geography, ecosystems, societies, and lore to make the game world immersive and believable.
Key factors in worldbuilding for games include setting the vision, designing geography and environments, and developing detailed history and lore. Diverse cultures and societies, characters and factions, and levels of technology and magic are also crucial. The process involves designing economic systems, unique flora and fauna, maintaining visual consistency, enhancing gameplay, and thorough documentation.
Worldbuilding in games involves creating a detailed and immersive setting for players by following several key steps. It starts with conceptualization, where visuals and aesthetics are defined, usually through concept art. This is followed by developing the geography, involving the creation of maps, landscapes, and key locations in 3D software such as 3ds Max. Finally, all these elements must be integrated into a game engine, creating a cohesive and engaging world for players to explore.
Games with exceptional worlds include "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim," "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," "Red Dead Redemption 2," "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," and "Mass Effect" series. Each offers immersive, richly detailed worlds.
Key capabilities of worldbuilding software for games include terrain generation, asset management, scripting tools, real-time collaboration, environmental effects, and integration with game engines. These features help create intricate, immersive worlds efficiently.