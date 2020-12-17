Key Features of Revit LT

Rendering of building components and floorplan in Revit LT

Parametric component design

Place walls, doors, and windows in an open, graphical, and parameter-rich system for design and form-making.

Scheduling

Use tables to better capture, filter, sort, display, and share project data.

Annotation

Communicate design intent effectively with tools for tagging, dimensioning, and illustrating in 2D and 3D.

Visibility settings and overrides

Control visibility by hiding, revealing, and highlighting building elements. Use overrides to customize appearance.

Interoperability

Import, export, and link with commonly used CAD formats, including IFC4, Rhino, SketchUp, and OBJ.

Global parameters

Embed design intent with project-wide parameters that work with radial and diameter dimensions and equality constraints. 

BIM Content Libraries

Load content from the Autodesk cloud into a Revit project or create your own libraries of building components.

Personalization and customization

Customize the user interface to fit, with configurable keyboard shortcuts, ribbons, and toolbars.

Frequent performance upgrades

Benefit from gains in hardware and processor performance and continuous evaluation against computing benchmarks.

What’s new in Revit LT

Recent releases of Revit LT improve interoperability, documentation efficiency, and design productivity for architectural modeling in BIM.

Discover new features

Filter schedules by sheets

Use filters to display schedule data corresponding to views and sheets for more accurate and fast-to-produce document sets. (video: 1:26 min.)

COMMUNITY IDEA

Show displaced elements in 2D views

Improve visibility and clarity in documentation with the displaced elements tool, now for both 3D and 2D views. (video: 52 sec.)

COMMUNITY IDEA

Duplicate sheet

Accelerate documentation with the duplicate sheet dialog to reproduce title block and parameters, detailing, and views on sheets. (video: 1:26 min.)

COMMUNITY IDEA

Snap to middle of two points

Place components, sketch, and measure quickly and accurately in 2D and 3D views with new snap to midpoint functionality. (video: 1:42 min.)

COMMUNITY IDEA

Native PDF export

Share files easily with export and batch export of Revit LT views and sheets to 2D PDF files with user-defined naming rules. (video: 1:08 min.)

ENHANCED

Tapered walls

Model and modify wall profiles more quickly and with greater control for sloped and tapered walls. (video: 1:06 min.)

Improved documentation efficiency

Easily capture and communicate design intent with improvements to scheduling and annotation tools. (video: 2:58 min.)

COMMUNITY IDEA

Shared parameters in key schedules

Use shared parameters in key schedules to drive geometry and control visibility of model elements within Revit families. (video: 1.58 min.)

More features of Revit LT

Revit LT offers architects an expansive and growing set of capabilities for architectural design in BIM (Building Information Modeling).

Streamline your design projects

Autogenerated schedules

Automatically create building component schedules to improve the visibility of costs and quantities.

3D design and visualization

Create 3D views to better visualize and share your designs.

High-quality documentation

Create current and coordinated design documentation.

3D BIM vs. 2D design

Working in Revit LT, a 3D model-based environment, can deliver information about project design, scope, and phases when you need it.

Quantify materials

Use real-world materials with Autodesk cloud services and use Revit LT to quantify through the use of schedules.

