Navisworks® Simulate and Manage software help teams deliver projects effectively. Navisworks Manage includes clash detection and interference management tools plus the core capabilities of Navisworks Simulate for model review, quantification, and coordination.
Detect clashes and coordinate models
NAVISWORKS MANAGE ONLY
View clashes in context with the Navisworks Clash Detective. Audit, inspect, and report interferences (clashes) in a 3D project model, with issues integration into the Autodesk Construction Cloud, Revit, and more.
Coordination Issues integration
Quickly identify and resolve costly constructability issues. View, create, and respond to issues on models in Model Coordination, in both Autodesk Construction Cloud and Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro. (video: 3:24 min.)
Updated IFC file reader
Use the same open-source code from Revit to handle IFC files, with added hierarchy, Pset, and data enhancements.
Support for 60+ file formats
Open and work with a variety of CAD file formats in one comprehensive application.
Coordination with Autodesk products
Open Navisworks files in Autodesk AutoCAD, Revit, and ReCap Pro.
Navisworks + Point Layout
Automatically add layout points to coordinated models. Import, export, and compare directly in Navisworks. (video: 1.03 min.)
Aggregate data into a single model
Combine design and construction data into a single model.
Model simulation and animation
Link animated model objects to your construction schedules for high-quality project simulations. Animate task completion, material stock arrival and depletion, and vehicular access to site.
Whole-team project review
Bring together data created by multi-disciplinary teams to explore and review complex models in real time.
Publish and share NWD and DWF files
Publish models in distributable file formats that capture detailed design information.
Measurement tools
Quickly measure between points using face, snapping, axis locking, and quick zoom.
Integrated quantification takeoff
Measure lines, areas, and counts with 2D and 3D takeoff rather than carrying out manual calculations.
Quantification from PDF sheets
Trace existing geometry on a 2D PDF worksheet, such as a floor plan, to create takeoffs automatically.
Navisworks + Assemble
Bring models from Navisworks into Assemble for use in estimating, scheduling, or other workflows. (video: 53 sec.)
Reality capture capabilities
Work with enhanced point cloud integration to detect and verify clashes and construction. Leverage Autodesk ReCap Pro with image and laser scanning devices to survey and identify physical objects and existing conditions on the construction site.
Cloud rendering
Create renders for whole-project models you can store and share in the cloud.
Appearance profiler
Add new depths of clarity by coloring project models based on their properties and applying them to your entire project.