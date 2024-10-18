Key features of Fusion Operations

Manage your company like never before.

Scheduling dashboard in Fusion Operations

Real-time dashboards

Easily organize moving parts with real-time data for connected manufacturing.

Scheduling and inventory management

Effectively conduct MRP (material requirements planning) schedule and inventory management.

Visual workflows

Seamlessly track performance and stay organized with intuitive workflow view.

Machine and quality management

Get ahead of the curve and minimize shop floor downtime with fully integrated maintenance management.

More features of Fusion Operations

Learn how to take your production to the next level.

Quality management

Employee dashboards

Provide workers with all the information they need, including schematics and product specifications. Create Quality Checklists to verify quality parameters after the product is made. Track material wasted in production to identify flaws and generate quality reports in real-time.

Quality tracking

With a fully integrated quality module that includes ISO 9001 and ISO TS 16949 quality tracking you can get all your tracking and traceability information in one place, enabling the creation of reports on demand. Simplify your audit process with no need to aggregate documents.

Quality analytics

Get insights into waste, quality indexing, and success rates in production with dedicated quality analytics so you can quickly respond to challenges on the production line.

Real-time data

Operations dashboard

Track and analyze all aspects of your operations including orders, workers, materials, machines, maintenance, waste, time, and costs in real time. Build custom parameters to review your data by period, worker, section, machine, product, and operation.

Integrated maintenance management

Track maintenance operations, record and manage preventative or corrective maintenance orders and requests, and easily plan future actions.

Production visibility

Track and analyze your entire production flow, from orders and workers to materials, time, and costs, with real-time production tracking dashboards and reports fed directly from the shop floor through mobile devices.

Comprehensive integrations

Connect applications and move data between systems to keep them in sync, preventing duplicated data entry. Optimize team communication with chat capabilities and real-time notifications and alerts.

Connected manufacturing

Scheduling and MRP

From orders to raw materials to workers and the machines they’ll be working on, effectively plan and schedule operations to meet production targets, balance workloads, and manage execution.

Inventory management

Add Bill of Materials (BOM) and Product Trees to track associated operations and raw materials consumed. Track raw materials with lot traceability, from batch to finished product. Manage warehouse space.

All-access pass

Get access to your data from anywhere, with total device agnosticism. Stay connected to workers and colleagues in real time through the app and respond quickly to real-time alerts when machines are down or require maintenance by setting up activity notifications.

Workflow visualization

Status tracking

Get detailed information about your warehouse and inventory status updated in real-time with visual formats to quickly digest volumes of data.

Visual workflow mapping

Produce visualized workflows to identify bottlenecks, set priorities, optimize management, and avoid overload. Increase productivity by visually mapping what’s happening in your production system.

Simplified management

Easily share schematics and product specifications so workers have all the information they need. Create Quality Checklists to verify quality parameters after the product is made. Track product wasted in production to identify flaws. Generate Quality Reports in real-time.

Quality assurance and compliance reporting

Generate detailed charts, reports, and infographics to be audit-ready in minutes. Minimize report analysis by producing easy-to-digest visual reports.