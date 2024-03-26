Key features of Flow Production Tracking (Formerly ShotGrid)

Trusted by creatives worldwide, Flow Production Tracking is a central hub that unifies the production management and creative process—enabling studios to work more efficiently.

Project overview in Flow Production Tracking software with deadlines and status updates

Real-time project tracking

See every step of your production and track shots and assets through the pipeline in real time.

AI-powered scheduling

Predict, plan, and right-size production resources with automated scheduling capabilities.

Resource planning views

Identify over- or underutilized artists and easily rebalance work to optimize performance.

In-context review

Inform your reviews with access to the production’s previous notes, versions, statuses, and more.

Anywhere media playback

Provide feedback from anywhere with high-quality, color-accurate web, mobile, and desktop playback.

Plug-and-play integrations

Design a custom pipeline with integrated tools, including Maya, 3ds Max, and Unreal Engine.

Work directly in creative apps

Access the production management, review, and approval tools within your creative applications.

Isolation feature set

Control media isolation, expanded media replication, seclusion for web and media traffic control, and more.

Production insights

Visualize key data with the graph widget and time series, status history, and burndown charts.

Flow Production Tracking features

Production management

NEW

Flow Generative Scheduling

Create resource-optimized and balanced schedules with AI-powered Flow Generative Scheduling. Generate multiple resource-optimized schedules, evaluate trade-offs, adapt your schedule of choice as project scopes change, and send it to Flow Production Tracking with unparalleled speed.

Learn more

Resource planning views

Efficiently manage artist resources with Resource Planning views. Assess capacity, workload, and balance resources at various levels. Seamlessly access live data and export information.

Learn more

Real-time project tracking

Use Flow Production Tracking’s cloud-based pipeline tools to track, review, approve, and manage data associated with a production.

Learn more

Scheduling and resource planning

Allocate your crew’s time to projects and milestones, and always know who’s working on what and when tasks are scheduled.

Learn more

Production insights

Visualize key production data, track project progress, and make business-critical decisions quickly.

Learn more

Collaborate and review

In-context review

Access a rich history of production information, with previous notes, versions, and statuses, to inform your creative decisions during review.

Learn more

Anywhere media playback

View media and provide feedback from anywhere with high-quality web and mobile playback and full resolution, color-accurate reviews on desktop.

Learn more

Editorial integration

Review in the context of the final product—in the browser or natively on desktop—with Screening Room for RV. Instantly pull up any cut to help inform your creative decisions.

Learn more

Organized media reviews

Search, browse, and view media across all projects from one place. Create playlists and take effective notes during a review.

Learn more

Easy review for clients

Clients can review, annotate, and add comments on a simple, protected website from anywhere in the world.

Learn more

View high-res media

View high-resolution and color-accurate media in RV. Browse media, compare, annotate, and give feedback in a cloud-connected desktop experience.

Learn more

Pipeline and integrations

Plug-and-play integrations

Work directly in integrated design creation tools such as Maya, 3ds Max, or Unreal Engine, while accessing Flow Production Tracking’s production management and review tools.

Learn more

Integrations with creative apps

Use Flow Production Tracking’s powerful integrations to bring tasks, notes, and files into your creative team’s favorite design, modeling, and visualization tools.

Learn more

File tracking and sharing

Easily track, share, and publish files in Flow Production Tracking from any content creation tool.

Learn more

Customizable APIs

Build custom tools and integrations with the Pipeline Toolkit, Python API, and REST API.

Learn more

Flow Production Tracking Toolkit

Get an overview of your Flow Production Tracking projects, easily launch your creative applications, and set up integration tools from your desktop.

Learn more

Automated file management

Quickly find and load files published to Flow Production Tracking and access each project’s associated versions.

Learn more

Security

Isolation feature set

Operate from the cloud while meeting the security and performance requirements of your suppliers, including full control of media isolation, expanded media replication, seclusion for web and media traffic control, and improved IP management.

Learn more

Third-party audits

Get peace of mind: Independent Security Evaluators (ISE) performs quarterly audits of the Flow Production Tracking web application and infrastructure to detect and remediate vulnerabilities.

Learn more

Enhanced security features

Bolster studio security with features including single sign-on (SSO), two-factor authentication, and IP allowlisting.

Learn more