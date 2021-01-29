How to buy
Fabrication ESTmep™, Fabrication CADmep™, and Fabrication CAMduct™ software help you extend your BIM workflows to estimate, detail, and fabricate better MEP building systems.
BIM and CAD integration
Autodesk Fabrication products provide a shared set of tools for optimizing CAD and BIM data to create detailed manufacturing content, run effective cost estimates and analysis, and design LOD 400 MEP parts, components, and systems.
Shared content libraries and databases
Use a common library of component, material, and part data in ESTmep, CADmep, and CAMduct to quickly generate accurate, detailed, and constructible fabrication designs.
Accurate and detailed reporting
Use reports to generate tabular schedules and summaries of project details, including specification, material, and cost data, to document all aspects of a design to manufacturing workflow.
BIM and CAD import for bid generation
Extend design intent models from Revit and AutoCAD software into Fabrication ESTmep for more accurate, competitive bids.
Manufacturer content database
Select from thousands of manufacturers’ items and pattern templates, including 54 imperial ranges, with real-world pricing and cost data for accurate estimating and analysis. Built-in Harrison codes and pricing.
Enhanced database export/import
Single-command database export and import, with optional insulation specifications and sections.
Iterative value engineering tools
Perform value engineering on services more efficiently, and produce several cost/benefit options for your clients.
Project tracking tools
Record all Adds and Omits on a job to support traceability and promote accountability for changes. Analyze this data to make comparisons against the original estimate.
Cost analysis, reporting, and estimating
Get accurate and clear information about model items, like ducts and pipes, and export data to inform effective cost analysis and estimating.
Detailed 3D modeling
Create fabrication-ready models of piping, plumbing, and ductwork systems.
Specification content modeling
Draw with real components and connections from thousands of manufacturer content items and pattern templates.
Extend design intent models
Easily import data from Revit and AutoCAD to lengthen the lifecycle of design models and help reduce model redundancy.
3D spooling capabilities
Create detailed fabrication shop spool sheets and bills of materials (BOM).
Service validation and clash detection
Identify and rectify service issues, such as mismatched connectors, duplicates, and clashes, before fabrication.
Costing and reporting
Quickly and easily obtain accurate information about model items and export data for better decision making.
Sheet metal component library
Use an expansive specification-driven database of parametric components for detailing sheet metal.
Material-specific nesting parameters
Set nesting parameters for different materials, such as insulation, ductboard, and sheet metal, to help avoid nesting the job multiple times.
Bar coding and QR coding
Add data-rich bar codes and QR codes to labels and worksheets.
Simple graphical interface
An easy-to-use graphical user interface (GUI) allows both novice and experienced software users to enter job data and edits.
Advanced job costing tools
Estimate jobs based on a variety of project factors to better understand the bottom line.
NC writing and machine support
With post processors built in to support a variety of machine types, CAMduct helps control your production line of any size.