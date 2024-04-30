AUTODESK BIM COLLABORATE PRO

Streamline your design management

Transparent projects with greater control

Streamline design management with Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro

BIM Collaborate Pro helps AEC firms streamline design processes, fulfill contract obligations, and facilitate seamless communication and milestone tracking. With BIM Collaborate Pro, teams can:

  • Strategically plan, coordinate, and control the design process.

  • Efficiently manage data and reduce risk.

  • Closely monitor project progress and stay on track.

Design management overview (video: 2:08 min.)

Why use Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro for design management?

Control cost, schedule, and quality

Track shared design information and project schedules, save time, and stay on budget with standardized workflows and project templates.

Create project transparency

Gain centralized access to project communications and documentation from internal and external teams within a common data environment.

Capitalize on actionable insights

Make informed decisions through predictive analytics and individualized insights​.

Key features

Design management in BIM Collaborate Pro

Project activity tracking

View dates and contents of shared designs, managing data exchange on multidiscipline projects.

Correspondence

Create, import, manage, and share project communications in a centralized source of truth.

Templates

Initiate projects faster with customizable templates based on client and business needs. 

ISO 19650 and custom file naming standards

Implement, organize, and identify files effortlessly with standardized file naming systems.

Insight

Surface insights from easy to access dashboards assessing trends, identifying gaps, and using predictive analytics to reduce risk and increase quality.

Permissions and control

Control and secure access to relevant project data using roles and group-based permissions.

Video: How Arcadis standardized their global data capture processes to improve quality and fuel business growth

“The refined standard project management folder structure and templates intuitively caused project participants to explore the use of all available modules, reducing management by email and spreadsheets.”

—Ann Blanchard, Senior Project Manager, Arcadis

Watch video (2:16 min.)

Explore essential design management workflows for BIM Collaborate Pro

Video: Overview of creating project standards workflow in BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro

Project standards

Launch projects quickly and enhance oversight. Streamline file retrieval with customizable naming standards.

 

Watch video (2:29 min.)
Video: Overview of correspondence management workflow in BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro

Correspondence management

Get centralized communication from internal and external email sources within your connected project.

 

Watch video (2:59 min.)
Video: Overview of insights workflow in BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro

Project insights

Gain a holistic view of your project status and performance using insight.

 

Watch video (1:27 min.)