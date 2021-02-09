Key features of BIM Collaborate products

Project timeline in the Design Collaboration module of BIM Collaborate Pro

Design collaboration

Manage civil engineering, building design, and multidiscipline data with project-based workflows in one system

Project templates

Efficiently set up projects using configurable templates for files, issues, forms, and roles

Democratized access to data

Review designs online and centrally manage teams, projects, and data permissions

Advanced change analytics

See how changes across disciplines affect planned work by viewing any model combination in 2D or 3D

Project activity tracking

View dates and contents of shared design packages, managing data exchange on multidiscipline projects

Connected issues

Identify and assign issues for resolution. Use the issues add-ins to resolve issues directly in Revit or Navisworks

Automated clash detection

Explore design options by running clash analysis on shared models in folders separate from live work

Valuable project insights

Track common issues and use the power of your project data to improve planning and predictability

Centralized source of truth

Store and manage all project data in one location to improve efficiency during handover

What’s new in Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro 2025

New features of Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro 2025

Tandem for AEC entitlement

Extend your services with the ability to build, deliver, and maintain digital twins for your clients.

Learn more

Features of BIM Collaborate Pro and BIM Collaborate

Features in both BIM Collaborate Pro and BIM Collaborate

ENHANCED

Multidiscipline design collaboration

Holistically manage civil engineering, building design, and multidiscipline teams and data using project-based workflows in a centralized source of truth. Share details across projects with internal and external teams using bridge technology. View package status across project roles, improving connectivity, communication, and transparency. (video: 2:42 min.)

Learn more

Project templates

Streamline project setup by configuring settings in a project template for files, issues, forms, and roles. Replicate project setup from previous projects with fewer steps, saving time and providing better consistency.

Learn more

Democratized access to design data

Easily review designs in a web browser. Administer teams, projects, and accounts in one place. Using robust access permissions, you can secure access to relevant data with automated control to keep teams focused.

Learn more

Advanced change analytics

Understand how changes across disciplines affect planned work by viewing and comparing any combination of models in 2D or 3D, even previous versions. Establish watch groups to track and scope changes and get automated notifications. Set approval workflows for change audits.

Learn more

Project activity tracking

Design leads can use the timeline view to easily see dates and contents of shared design packages and data. You can also create and consume packages on multidiscipline projects using one interface.

Learn more

Connected issues

Easily identify and assign issues on a design for fast resolution. Use the add-ins to resolve issues assigned to you from the cloud directly in Revit, or Navisworks for closed loop workflows.

Learn more

ENHANCED

Automated clash detection

Enhance design quality and simplify coordination to reference models in the cloud using automated clash analysis.

Learn more

Valuable project insights

Track common issues throughout the design co-creation process. Use the power of your own project data to improve planning and predictability.

Learn more

Single source of truth

Store and manage all project data, whether generated in Revit, Civil 3D, or AutoCAD Plant 3D, in one location to improve efficiency during handover.

Learn more

Features exclusive to BIM Collaborate Pro

Revit Cloud Worksharing

Move worksharing to the cloud for faster, smoother Revit co-authoring. Use BIM data to improve downstream constructability.

Learn more

Collaboration for Civil 3D

Securely collaborate on Civil 3D files, data shortcuts, and xrefs in one location, with easy design review in a web browser.

Collaboration for Plant 3D

Securely access AutoCAD Plant 3D files across teams. Maintain compliance requirements in a cloud-based, common data environment.