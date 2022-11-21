How to buy
Compare the features of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, and learn which CAD software is the right solution for your design workflow.
Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more
Cost-effective 2D CAD software for drafting, drawing, and documentation.
Software for 2D and 3D CAD. Subscription includes AutoCAD, specialized toolsets, and apps.
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors. Includes Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, and more.
|Monthly
|$65
|$250
|$445
|Annual
|$505
|$2,030
|$3,560
|3 year
|$1,515 (3 annual payments)
|$6,085 (3 annual payments)
|$10,675 (3 annual payments)
|Xref compare
|Smart annotation tools
|Dimensioning, hatching, revision clouds
|TrustedDWG™ file validation
|Print batches of drawings
|Create reusable block libraries
|Detect and comply with CAD standards
|Tracked changes within drawings
|Import and convert PDFs
|Export blocks to Inventor, BIM 360
|Integrate coordinated BIM models
|Import/export drawings to BIM 360, Inventor
|Import/export from Revit, Fusion 360
|Attach, edit, display point clouds
|Create custom keystroke commands
|AutoLISP programming and automation
|Visual LISP functionality
|Visual Basic applications
|Record repetitive keystroke sequences
|Edit multiple object properties
|Industry-specific object libraries
|Macros
|Automate with the Architecture toolset
|Design walls, doors, windows
|Floor plans, sections, elevations
|Create geometry from floor plans
|8,500+ intelligent architectural objects
|Supports AIA 2nd edition layer standards
|BS1192 DIN 276, ISYBAU Long Format
|ISYBAU Short Format, and STLB
|Design parts, assemblies, products
|Automate bills of materials creation
|Automate part updates
|Assign parametric constraints for parts
|Intelligent tool palletes
|Import external CAD geometry
|Object materials and mass properties
|700,000+ intelligent manufacturing parts
|ISO, ANSI, DIN, JIS, BSI, CSN, and GB support
|Incorporate GIS topology
|Create, maintain CAD, GIS data
|Aggregate GIS data with design data
|Access spatial data in multiple sources
|Electric N. Amer./Europe data schemas
|Reports for water, wastewater, and gas
|Create geometries from geomap data
|Insert geomapping data
|Create panel layouts, schematic diagrams
|Use consistent project standards
|Organize in a project-based structure
|Wiring diagram error checking
|65,000+ intelligent electrical symbols
|AS, GB, IEC, JIC, and IEEE standards
|Accurate MEP documentation
|Create MEP drawings
|MEP, HVAC symbol libraries
|10,500+ intelligent MEP objects
|Support AIA 2nd ed., BS1192 Descriptive
|Support BS1192 – AUG Version 2 standards
|Piping parts alignment
|Calculate forces on parts, objects
|Materials reports
|Produce P&IDs
|Share isometrics, orthographics reports
|Materials reports
|Create schematic diagrams, plant layouts
|Create, maintain plant design drawings
|400+ intelligent plant objects
|Includes equipment, support templates
|Structural members to support 40 standards
|Customize menu and ribbon interfaces
|Edit geometry in content sensitive ribbons
|Identify, place blocks from library
|Edit, print logical drawing sets
|Import, edit, and create CAD blocks
|Quick access recent or favorite blocks
|Enhanced 2D smoothing and line displays
|High quality 3D graphics rotation/panning
|Realistic, conceptual 3D geometric views
|Create professional renderings
|Creation and detailing of concepts
|Edit scans with raster and vector tools
|Convert to DWG objects
|Compatible for 3D printing
|Assign objects to layers with colors
|AutoCAD mobile app
|AutoCAD web app
|Access, view, or edit remotely
|Annotate dwg files in airplane mode
|Publish, share, and collaborate online
|Works with popular cloud services
|Cohesive user experience
|Automate updates and notifications
|Easily install service packs/updates
|Enjoy certified hardware support
|Available dedicated phone support
|Extensive user community
|Guides, tutorials, and training center
|Access to releases from prior years
|Customize installs for your company
|Insight
|FormIt Pro
|Robot Structural Analysis
|Vehicle Tracking
|Structural Bridge Design
|Grading Optimization for Civil 3D
|Project Explorer for Civil 3D
|2.5-3+ GHz processor
|Microsoft Windows 10, 64-bit
|Apple macOS 10.14 and above
|Linux
|Disk space 9-16 GB
|Memory 8-16 GB