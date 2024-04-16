When the people who work on water infrastructure are enabled to plan, design, maintain, and operate it more effectively, they can do their best work and help advance humanity’s progress toward a more sustainable future.

That is why Autodesk and Transcend have formed a strategic partnership: to find new and better ways of designing and making that can lead to a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable world for all. Autodesk’s collaboration with Transcend will help make advanced technologies more accessible to a wide range of asset owners, engineering firms, and equipment suppliers, enabling them to achieve better outcomes faster.