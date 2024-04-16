How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk and Transcend have formed a strategic partnership to provide generative design capabilities that enhance the planning and design of water and wastewater assets. Our collaboration aims to create a world where critical infrastructure is effectively designed to deliver a more sustainable and resilient future.
How the Transcend Design Generator can transform your design workflows forever in just four simple steps.
Helping to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation is what we think about every day. Autodesk and Transcend share this commitment to water and energy reliability, resiliency, and equity with our goal of delivering access to clean water and sanitation for more people, faster than ever before.
The longevity of the water industry relies on the people who work in it, nearly half of whom are eligible to retire within the next five years. Autodesk and Transcend software is helping to facilitate the transfer of decades of engineering knowledge and expertise to the next generation of engineers, so they can design water infrastructure for generations to come.
The Autodesk and Transcend collaboration enables engineers to efficiently make informed decisions when designing water and wastewater facilities; seamlessly creating and transferring data to their preferred Autodesk design tool. Whether it’s a BIM model in Revit or a P&ID in AutoCAD, engineers can effectively bring data and details into conceptual and preliminary phases of design with precision. Ultimately, the joint efforts of Autodesk and Transcend simplify the transition from early-stage design to detailed documentation.
SEVERN TRENT WATER
"What's brilliant is the seamless integration between Transcend and Autodesk. Designs that are generated in Transcend can automatically be transferred over to our common data environments, meaning that all of our engineers can access those outputs."
Nitesh Alagh, Severn Trent Water
BRK
"Now we can take the outputs of the Transcend platform and run on Revit, on AutoCAD and we are able to change things... You will improve your capabilities. You will have more control over your process, over your design and you will be able to make decisions and calls faster."
Caique Amorim, BRK
Early-stage design can be an arduous and repetitive process. There can be a lot of rework and trial and error–often without good insights to help you envision your design outcomes. Transcend Design Generator helps accelerate the initial design concept process, giving engineers access to better information about their design decisions–and the trade-offs those specific decisions might require.
Transcend’s generative design tools deliver BIM outputs that are native to Autodesk products including AutoCAD and Revit. Taking these editable design documents into AutoCAD Plant 3D or Revit and beginning detailed design with better information about design outcomes means faster development of water and wastewater facilities.
Bring projects online faster with integrated tools. Use comprehensive 3D models to enhance productivity, team collaboration, and efficiencies throughout the project lifecycle.
Understand the intricacies of drinking water treatment plants and the processes that transform water from source to tap.
Apply powerful early design automation to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment projects.
When the people who work on water infrastructure are enabled to plan, design, maintain, and operate it more effectively, they can do their best work and help advance humanity’s progress toward a more sustainable future.
That is why Autodesk and Transcend have formed a strategic partnership: to find new and better ways of designing and making that can lead to a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable world for all. Autodesk’s collaboration with Transcend will help make advanced technologies more accessible to a wide range of asset owners, engineering firms, and equipment suppliers, enabling them to achieve better outcomes faster.
The Transcend Design Generator automatically generates complete, accurate preliminary designs for a variety of water and power facilities including editable design documents that are native to Autodesk products including AutoCAD, and Revit.
The Transcend design automation platform is specifically built to help utilities and engineering professionals evaluate and design the most resilient long term critical infrastructure assets. Transcend Design Generator (TDG) does this through automated design creation that allows users to evaluate dozens of options, whereas manual methods would be time and cost prohibitive to consider the most sustainable options. TDG also incorporates specific supplier technology providing users access to the most sustainable equipment options for their design.