AUTODESK WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Advance your water utility’s digital maturity

Aging infrastructure, climate volatility, and workforce constraints are putting utilities under pressure. Your ability to respond depends on how effectively your data, systems, and teams work together.

Autodesk digital maturity for water utilities e-book

E-book: understand the digital maturity journey

Whether your utility is building a data foundation or moving toward connected, predictive operations, this e-book provides a practical framework for understanding where you are today and what it takes to move forward.

advance digital twin hydraulic modelling with live data

Why digital maturity matters for utilities

Most water utilities have more data than they can act on because it lives in disconnected systems across planning, operations, and maintenance. Understanding your organization's digital maturity stage gives leadership a clear picture of where the technology gaps are, providing a roadmap to:

  • Connect data across the asset lifecycle for more informed decisions
  • Strengthen resilience against climate events, aging assets, and service disruptions
  • Prevent asset failures before they affect service reliability
  • Reduce operational risk and the cost of unplanned interventions

The five-stage path to smarter water systems
Info360 cloud solutions CCTV inspection

Building the digital foundation

At the foundational stage, systems, data, and workflows remain disconnected, limiting visibility and coordination. Utilities focus on digitizing records, structuring data, and standardizing workflows—establishing a reliable foundation for more consistent operations and future integration.

water treatment plant operations

Emerging digital workflows

In the emerging stage, digital tools improve insight within teams, but systems remain siloed. Utilities focus on improving data quality and standardizing workflows—enabling more reliable analysis, better coordination, and more consistent decision-making.

Info360 cloud solutions

Connected teams. Integrated data environments.

At the integrated stage, systems and data connect across teams, creating shared visibility into network performance. Utilities can align decisions, evaluate scenarios faster, and improve coordination—leading to more efficient operations and stronger project outcomes.

water operations field crew

Predictive insight. Smarter decisions.

At the intelligent stage, utilities use predictive analytics and advanced modeling to support decision-making. Integrated data provides deeper insight into system performance, risk, and future conditions.

 

This enables teams to anticipate issues, prioritize maintenance more effectively, lowering costs and reducing unplanned failures.

Autodesk water distribution overlay

Adaptive, AI-assisted water operations

At the adaptive stage, utilities operate in highly connected environments where systems continuously learn and improve. Digital twins, AI-enabled insights, and automated workflows support real-time awareness and response.

 

Utilities can optimize performance, improve service reliability, and respond faster to changing conditions.

See where your utility stands today

Ready to assess your organization’s current digital capabilities and identify opportunities to progress in your journey? Reach out to an Autodesk expert today.

Real-world examples of digital water innovation

SA Water uses Autodesk software

Real-time network insight

Live hydraulic network modeling is helping SA Water improve system visibility and make faster, more informed decisions—strengthening operational awareness and day-to-day network performance.

 

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Aguas de Alicante Utility uses Autodesk InfoWorks solutions

Data-driven planning

Through its digital twin strategy, Aguas de Alicante connects infrastructure data and hydraulic models to evaluate scenarios, compare outcomes, and improve planning across its water network.

 

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Sewer asset management

Smarter asset planning

OC San is strengthening wastewater system resilience through cloud-enabled asset management—improving collaboration, long-term system performance, and the reliability of capital planning.

 

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Explore more water innovation insights

Discover additional Autodesk resources on AI, digital twins, and data-driven water management.

Autodesk AI in water

AI in water management

Learn how artificial intelligence and advanced analytics are helping utilities improve forecasting, optimize operations, and strengthen decision-making.

 

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Digital twin e-book for water by Autodesk

Digital twins for water

Explore how digital twins connect data, models, and operational systems to provide deeper insight into network performance and infrastructure planning.

 

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Autodesk state of design & make spotlight on water report cover

Spotlight on water

See how utilities use data to improve decisions, reduce risk, and build more resilient, efficient water systems.

 

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Looking to advance your digital maturity?

Speak with an expert to assess your organization’s current digital capabilities and identify practical next steps to strengthen digital maturity across the water lifecycle.