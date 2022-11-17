Whether you're an individual product user, a student or educator accessing software and services, or admin that manages and assigns software and services, you need to be familiar with Autodesk account.
Autodesk Account is a single location from which you can manage your profile, products, and payments. You can sign in at the top right of most Autodesk pages. Once signed in, access the following:
Check out the topics in this section and watch the following video to familiarize yourself with the features of Autodesk Account.
