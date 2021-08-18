You can access updates for your Autodesk software in two ways. You can download them from your Autodesk account or get them through the Access application that's included with Autodesk products for Windows.
This method shows you all available updates for all available products.
Alternately, if you want to download prioritized updates for one product, find your product under All Products and Services and click View Details.
Download updates from Autodesk Account.
This method shows you updates for specific products, versions, or update types. You can save filters and use them again at a later time.
Autodesk Access keeps you informed of product updates as they become available.
To learn more about Autodesk Access, see Access Help.
