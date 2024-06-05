Account management for admins

Balances

The Balances page in Autodesk account shows real-time balances and usage data for Flex tokens and shared cloud credits.

Flex token balance and usage data

The Balances page provides a visualization for each of your teams that shows:

  • Tokens available
  • Tokens used
  • Total tokens purchased

Green and red bands in the donut chart indicate that available tokens exceed 20% of the total purchased or are fewer than that.

 

The Balances page also provides access to token usage information for each of your teams.

  • Usage. To the right of the donut chart, you’ll see usage information for the past 90 days:
    • Number of products for which your team has used tokens
    • Number of users who have utilized tokens
  • Token events. Below the chart, click Token Events to see a list showing when tokens expired, were purchased, or moved between teams.
  • Expiring tokens. This information helps you keep track of the number of days your team has left to use your tokens. This will assist you in planning how to utilize your tokens effectively. You’ll receive an alert when any team’s tokens are set to expire within the next 90 days.

Shared cloud credit balance and usage data

If you’re in a region in which Flex is not yet supported, the Balances page provides real-time shared cloud credit balances. A chart for your contract shows you the current number of:

  • Shared cloud credits available
  • Shared cloud credits used
  • Total shared cloud credits purchased

Green and red bands in the donut chart indicate that available shared cloud credits exceed 20% of the total purchased or are fewer than that.

In addition to shared cloud credit balance, the Balances page provides access to usage information for your contract. 

  • Usage. To the right of the donut chart, you’ll see usage information for the past 90 days:
    • Number of products for which your team has used shared cloud credits
    • Number of users who have utilized shared cloud credits
  • Usage details. At the bottom of the Balances page, click View Usage Details to see a bar chart showing usage by service and usage by user for the past 90 days. You can also specify a custom time range.

 

