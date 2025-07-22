Account management for admins

Business Success Plan overview

The Autodesk Business Success Plan adds advanced features and benefits to your Autodesk software subscriptions. With the Business Plan, you gain expert guidance and priority support to help you achieve your business objectives. You can access many benefits of the Business Plan right in your Autodesk account, in the Success Center. 

Features and benefits

The Business Plan adds the following features to the benefits already included in your Autodesk product subscription: 

  • Success planning. Your CSM provides ongoing support in tracking your success goals. 
  • Planning session. You meet with your CSM and industry experts to discuss projects, goals, and options for getting support. 
  • Outcome and value tracking. Your CSM provides ongoing support in tracking your success goals.
  • Learning plan management. You can set up customized learning plans for your team from Autodesk's library of on-demand learning content.  
  • Expert coaching sessions. You can request personalized coaching sessions from Autodesk experts to boost your team's efficiency and productivity.
  • Executive business overview. This annual strategic account review evaluates the performance and usage of Autodesk software, and checks progression of shared goals.    
  • Directory sync. Your team uses this technology to synchronize user data between your organization's directory service and Autodesk.  
  • Priority 24/7 technical support. Autodesk provides proritized support from senior agents with 24/7 availability for critical issues. 
  • Usage reporting APIs. These APIs provide your systems with access to usage reporting and export data.

Contact your Customer Success Manager (CSM)

To contact the CSM assigned in Autodesk account:

  1. Go to the Success Center in your Autodesk account, signing in if you haven't already.
  2. In the Connect to Customer Service Manager tile, click Connect.
  3. On the Customer Service Manager screen, enter a name and description for the topic you want to contact your CSM about.
  4. You'll see confirmation that an email with your request has been sent to your CSM. 

Create learning plans

From the Success Center, you can access Autodesk's on-demand library of learning content to set up learning plans for your team. For complete information about creating, requesting, and tracking learning plans, see Learning plans

Request expert coaching

From the Success Center, you can request personalized coaching sessions from Autodesk experts. For complete information about requesting coaching and working with an Autodesk Technical Account Specialist to plan and conduct sessions, see Expert coaching.

Need help? Ask the Autodesk Assistant!

The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.

Ask the Assistant

What level of support do you have?

Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.

View levels of support