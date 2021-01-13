How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
The Architecture toolset gives you all the tools you need to complete your projects faster and scale your project pipeline. Boost architectural design and drafting productivity by up to up to 61%* with time-saving features and task automation:
Access our library of 8,800+ architectural components, including multilevel blocks
Automatically generate floor plans, elevations, sections, and ceiling grids
Quickly place walls, doors, and windows with real-world construction
8,800+ architectural components
Make use of over 8,800 intelligent architectural components, including multi-level blocks, to support various layer standards. Should one of the pre-existing layer standards not meet the needs of your project, you can create your own by customizing an existing one.
Automatic object generation
Save time and increase productivity by automatically generating commonly used architectural objects such as floor plans, elevations, sections, and ceiling grids.
Walls, doors, and windows
Use elements with real-world behavior and construction, allowing for quicker placement in the documents and drawings that you create.
Drawing version management
Check out and check in files to maintain versioning, prevent unauthorized modifications, and ensure drawing integrity. Easily revert to an earlier version of your drawing with comments history, and view the drawing name appended with check-in time.
Support for layer standards
The toolset creates multiple layers according to the current standard, using predefined layer standards and matching layer key styles. This lets you automatically generate layers as needed when you add objects to a drawing.
Display System
With the Display System, you only have to draw an architectural object once. The appearance of that object will change automatically to meet the display requirements of different types of drawings, view directions, and levels of detail.
Designing with space and zone objects
Enhance your design options. Organize reports with spaces, and use zones to structure spaces into various groups, according to different schemes.
Detail Component Manager
Use the Detail Component Manager dialog box to seamlessly navigate between different detail component databases. A hierarchical tree view and a filter feature make it easy to locate individual components within a database.
Architectural renovation
Display existing, demolished, and new construction in a single drawing. This lets you design and produce renovations more quickly, while avoiding errors typically caused by editing multiple drawings.
In this study, the Architecture toolset boosted productivity by up to 61%,* bringing dramatic time savings to common AutoCAD architectural design tasks.
Productivity data based on a series of studies commissioned by Autodesk to an outside consultant. The seven toolset studies compared basic AutoCAD to the specialized toolsets within AutoCAD when performing tasks commonly done by experienced AutoCAD users. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is,” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.