For Y.A. studio, 4200 Geary Boulevard is not just an address in San Francisco’s Richmond district or the name of a 98-unit affordable senior housing project under construction. It’s the realization of firm founder Yakuh Askew’s dream: to design the kind of large-scale affordable housing that makes a difference.

“We like to help the most vulnerable populations and serve the most underserved,” Askew says. “I enjoy working on a whole range of projects and scales. But, at the core, that needs to be what we do.” As a minority and woman-owned small business, 4200 Geary also brings the chance to lead by example in an architecture profession traditionally lacking diversity.

When Y.A. studio got the chance to design 4200 Geary and its first major affordable housing project as the design lead, Askew and his team knew they’d have to be in close communication with future residents and stakeholders. To create the healthiest building possible would require a detailed deep dive on interior materials and their sources. And to build it on time and on budget would require coordination with contractors and subcontractors from day one. Thankfully Y.A. studio has been utilizing Autodesk’s digital design tools from the start.