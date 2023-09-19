Competitors vie for gold, silver, and bronze medals after years of training. A massive arena is filled with tens of thousands of supporters cheering on the best of the best. No, it’s not the Olympics—but it’s close for these young competitors.

Hundreds of thousands of attendees will experience the magic of WorldSkills Lyon 2024 where 1,400 competitors from more than 70 countries and regions will compete in 59 skills, from digital construction to mechanical engineering and additive manufacturing.

Getting to WorldSkills is no small feat. Each country sends their top-ranked representatives to try and bring home the gold. And it’s the more than 18-year partnership between Autodesk and WorldSkills that helps bring many competitors’ dreams—and skills—to life. Here, three of these competitors share their journey to WorldSkills and the impact it’s made not just for the thrill of victory, but on their entire careers.