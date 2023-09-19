Windover’s objective was to invest in its BIM data to drive efficiency and increase early collaboration between its estimating and VDC teams. Autodesk Takeoff provides a common data environment that supports effective data exchange between teams to streamline decision-making by simplifying access to information-rich 3D models. With Autodesk Takeoff, Windover’s VDC team can share the enriched 3D models with estimators to work with 3D quantities instead of reinventing the wheel by completing a 2D takeoff.

In addition to quickly completing 3D takeoffs, Autodesk Takeoff supports 2D takeoffs when a model is unavailable. Creating takeoffs in 2D and 3D from one solution allows Windover to store data in one environment to ensure collaboration and a single source of truth for project data.

“For years, we’ve been trying to bridge the gap and eliminate redundancies from doing a 2D takeoff from a 3D model. Autodesk Takeoff facilitates information flow by eliminating data silos to produce efficient workflows for our projects to develop detailed estimates from enriched 3D models while saving time,” says Kevin Hansen, Vice President of Preconstruction and head of the Estimating team at Windover Construction. “And not only that, but Autodesk Takeoff allows us, as estimators, to focus on what matters, providing a greater level of expertise to our clients.”

With access to 3D data at the click of a button, Windover’s estimating teams can focus on pricing and cost to provide an accurate estimate within a matter of seconds. In addition to working more efficiently, Windover’s estimating teams can work collaboratively on estimates regardless of location as data is not saved locally on a computer. Teams can complete estimates promptly without uploading or downloading models with access to real-time data.