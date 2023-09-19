Ed Doherty, industrial lab assistant at Suncoast Technical College, knows there are many key components to help students prepare for their careers. But, for him, there’s one that stands out from the rest. It’s all about being current. “We have to teach what the industry's looking for,” he says.

To meet the job demand for Industry 4.0 skills, Doherty began teaching the new Haas and Autodesk curriculum to his students. As the only CAD, CAM, and CNC curriculum in a single package, it not only boosts students’ machining skills, but also delivers a time-saving resource for educators to access the latest, up-to-date educational content.

“We’re trying to teach them how to have a career using this course,” he says. “The Haas and Autodesk curriculum is easy to understand and it's all step by step. It breaks down chunks and it's super easy to go through. This is everything you need to get up and going because you don't have to think about it. You just follow the path.”

Learn more about the Haas and Autodesk Fusion - CAD, CAM, and CNC for 2.5 axis milling curriculum.