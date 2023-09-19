SIMICO is the Società Infrastrutture Milano Cortina 2020–2026 S.p.A., a public company wholly owned by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Regions involved in the winter Games (Lombardy and Veneto), and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano. The Company’s statutory mission is to implement the public works set out in the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers dated 8 September 2023 and subsequent amendments.This document identifies 98 projects — 51 infrastructural and 47 sports-related — with a total value of approximately €3.4 billion.

To date, all 31 projects essential to the Games are on track to be completed and delivered in time for the event. This achievement has been made possible through strict adherence to the threefold commitment to respect deadlines, costs, and quality, while ensuring maximum transparency and full compliance with the law.

Established in 2021, the Company underwent a change in governance in February 2024 with the appointment of the current Chief Executive Officer and Government Commissioner, Architect Fabio Massimo Saldini. Among the most significant milestones has been obtaining the pre-certification of the bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge track — considered the symbolic project of these Games.

Described by many as a “miracle,” SIMICO prefers to define it as the result of rigorous work, meticulous planning, and countless sacrifices shared by all, in order to deliver the most remarkable Games ever.