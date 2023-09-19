RHI Magnesita is a global leader in refractory products, systems, and services—materials engineered to withstand extreme heat and stress in industrial processes. From furnaces and kilns to reactors and crucibles, its products keep the world’s high-temperature industries running safely and efficiently.

Every year, the company produces around three million tons of refractory materials across 65 main production sites (including recycling facilities) and 12 raw material sites , supporting operations in more than 170 countries. Its portfolio of over 120,000 products serves customers in steel, cement, lime, non-ferrous metals, glass, paper, energy, chemicals, and other industries.

For the design and engineering function of such a large, complex business, data plays a vital role. “We create a lot of data, and we needed a very structured way to deal with that,” says Marco Vasconcelos, digital transformation expert in the Engineering Global Governance team.