Bane NOR, in collaboration with NGI (Norwegian Geotechnical Institute), has installed a wide range of digital ground sensors that monitor settlement, deformation, pore pressure, vibrations, and structural movements. This allows Norconsult and all project stakeholders to monitor and track the ground response to construction work. The sensors’ real-time data feeds back into the BIM models, enabling adaptive risk assessment based on real conditions, reducing uncertainty, improving safety margins, and facilitating transparent, data-driven decision-making. A strong source of trust for all stakeholders—especially Moss municipality.

When certain thresholds are exceeded, alerts are triggered, enabling proactive response measures before risks can escalate. “It helps us adapt stabilization strategies, evaluate the effect of ongoing construction activities, and determine acceptable rates of progress,” Rogstad explains. This safety-first approach, initiated by Bane NOR, led to one of the most sensor-equipped sites in Norway, allowing geotechnical engineers to have an ideal level of control and ensure safety for everyone on site. The entire Moss community benefits from this approach, ensuring a safe construction period while enhancing the slope stability for the whole area. “We can display various quality metrics in the BIM environment. This allows us to assess whether there are any weaker zones or areas that may require additional measures,” Rogstad elaborates.