After going through this process, the new Mazda3 debuted in November 2018. Mazda3 won the World Car Design of the Year award in April 2020. This was Mazda’s second award following the 2016 Roadster.“One of the benefits of switching to Autodesk Alias is that it’s much faster to create the shapes you want to express,” Mr. Kumagai says. “The speed is now twice as fast. With the CAD tool we previously used, the whole process was so complex and time-consuming, since we needed to predict and create a model, set up a different verification environment to determine the quality of the modeling and convert data to another CAD system. That requires experience and know-how, but Autodesk Alias can achieve all of these at the same time, so this seemingly laborious process can be completed all at once. With the time we have, we are increasing the number of modeling proposals and facilitating more communications with engineers and factories. Considering these other benefits, our speed may have more than doubled.”