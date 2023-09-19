Autodesk’s 2024 State of Design & Make report noted that cost control is now cited as the top challenge for engineering, design and construction industry leaders. The same report found that digitally mature businesses were more likely to describe themselves as resilient and able to meet market challenges effectively. However, for many, reaching this level of digital maturity means adopting new and different working methods.

A critical driver for digital transformation in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) and design and manufacturing (D&M) world is convergence. By aligning processes and workflows with the right tools and technologies, businesses can significantly improve project outcomes and accelerate speed to comƒpletion, driving financial savings. This brings benefits not only to the organisation and its clients but also to the teams that bring projects to life. Done well, convergence can be considered a true win-win.

Generating value through meaningful change

The Lindner Group designs exciting construction projects worldwide and is a market leader in specialist engineering and construction. Founded in Germany in 1965, it has around 7,500 employees across more than 40 global locations. The group is widely recognised for its innovative and sustainable designs; as a subsidiary, Lindner Building Envelope GmbH (LBE) creates iconic facades such as London´s Nexus Place and the Marco Polo Tower in Hamburg.

In the following interview, LBE project team members describe their experience working with Autodesk.

As a long-standing client of Autodesk, Lindner Group was aware that its workflows encompassed too many separate tools and manual interfaces to be truly nimble in today’s AEC landscape. It was time to bring in meaningful change.

Anna Noneder from Lindner's group explains: “While the constituent parts of our workflows all worked, we saw that they were responsible for longer project lead times and ultimately, higher costs. In addition, onboarding team members took longer, with more interfaces and processes to master. We knew we could improve and by doing so, improve the project experience and outcomes for all stakeholders.”

Convergence changes the game

Autodesk has led the way in driving convergence in the AEC and D&M spaces, offering the tools, practices and innovative thinking that unite traditionally disparate parts of the construction process. Lindner Group saw Autodesk as a natural partner for integrating its processes and reaping the rewards of convergence.

The long-term goal of the Lindner Group, and therefore of LBE, was to modernise and streamline its project approach through integrated 3D-based planning and execution processes. LBE asked Autodesk and Autodesk Consulting to help it define new integrated workflows. Then, once it tested these in a pilot project that proved their value, Lindner Group could scale the approach to create a company-wide gold standard for new engineering and construction projects.

According to Autodesk’s account manager Michael Trabitzsch, “We wanted to help Lindner Group unlock sustainable value, meaning it would realise multiple long-term benefits and bottom-line savings. For instance, talent remains a critical challenge in the industry, and embracing convergence helped slash onboarding times, improve collaboration and boost employer attractiveness.”

Proving the concept

The right approach demands the right foundations. To achieve this, LBE followed a staged, proof-of-concept approach that allowed for appraisal and refinement before rolling it out more widely. This was Lindner Group’s first-ever engagement with Autodesk Consulting, which used innovative methods to define and prove the value of an integrated 3D planning and execution process. The process itself was facilitated by Autodesk tools such as ACC, as well as Revit and Inventor, from which data could be extracted and exchanged seamlessly.

One of the key tasks was to create a joint team of Lindner Group workflow users and Autodesk Consulting experts to test the new integrated solution. Once the proof of concept was validated, Lindner Group rolled out the approach as standard for new projects, with the ongoing support of the Autodesk Consulting team.

Principal implementation consultant Jens Luetzelberger adds, “The new integrated workflows represent a significant change in how Lindner Group approaches new construction projects. For instance, we moved them from 43 manual interfaces to just 10. New features like automatic labelling for each view and Revit families and templates drive massive time savings as well as transform the user experience. We were committed to not only helping create the change but to implementing and supporting it in the longer term, too.”

Why Autodesk Revit?

Autodesk Revit allows architects, engineers and construction professionals to:

model shapes, structures and systems in 3D with parametric accuracy, precision and ease

streamline project management with instant revisions to plans, elevations, schedules, sections, sheets and 3D visualisations

unite multidisciplinary project teams for higher efficiency, collaboration and impact in the office or on the construction site.

As a result of this project, Lindner Group saw strong internal advocacy for Autodesk Revit. This has boosted adoption across new departments, empowering even more teams with transformative BIM software.

Big benefits for Lindner Group’s teams

Lindner Group showcased the pilot project’s success with 120 engineers at an internal event. This demonstrated how its work with Autodesk and Autodesk Consulting has brought tangible benefits across the organisation, such as:

up to 100% time savings for some processes, with change implementation faster by 85%

streamlined manual interfaces—from 43 to just 10

enhanced sales proposal process: 30% quicker and transformed with the ability to offer quality 3D visualisations

accelerated onboarding time from six months to three months

fewer errors, more accurate calculations and improved collaboration with 3D models.

Lindner Group’s Christian Ahlers added: “With Autodesk, we saw dramatic productivity gains such as up to 90% time savings for creating model drawings and 100% savings on manufacturing drawings. That’s a game-changer for our teams.”

Why Autodesk Inventor?

Autodesk Inventor 3D CAD software provides mechanical design, documentation and simulation tools. Its benefits include:

a powerful blend of parametric, direct, freeform and rules-based design

integrated tools for machine design, sheet metal, frame design, tube and pipe, cable and harness and more

powerful model-based definition for embedding manufacturing information directly in the 3D model.

Sustainable value and future readiness

“Companies that invest in digital transformation are seeing dramatic results. They’re more competitive in their industries, their employees are more productive and they see overall better

performance than companies with lower levels of digital investment.

“These differences are apparent when comparing companies that invest more or less than 45% of their revenue in technology—and the results create a compelling case that effective digital

transformation investments are now essential to business success.”

2024 State of Design & Make, Autodesk

The successful pilot project for Lindner Building Envelope GmbH is a prime example of how digital transformation—in this case, driven by the integration of digital tools and processes—has generated not only bottom-line savings, but also top-line strategic gains. For example:

Sustainable value

Autodesk helped Lindner secure notable time and cost savings which they can now replicate across projects, resulting in improved quality and accuracy and enhanced internal processes.

Empowering the workforce

The new approach enabled Lindner to improve collaboration, halve the onboarding time for new team members and ultimately amplify Lindner’s ability to attract top-grade new talent.

Driving convergence

Autodesk Inventor and Revit’s optimised workflows powered the convergence of AEC and D&M processes—a strategic priority for Lindner Group.

The proven success of the LBE project provides a strong blueprint for an approach Lindner Group can replicate across its entire business. And just as importantly, in Autodesk and Autodesk Consulting, it has found a trusted partner that empowers its teams to design, create, and deliver to the highest standards.