With every technical and artistic advance that LAIKA has made to add texture and depth to the cinematic experience comes more complexity for the production schedule—more minutiae that must be managed across teams to meet deadlines and budgets. On a recent project, managing the puppet schedule alone involved 12,000 tasks for 300 assets across 60 team members.

In the movie-making industry, schedule optimization is known as leveling. It’s a tedious but necessary process to maximize resources, minimize downtime, and evenly spread the workload. In the past, the leveling process required project management tools, Excel spreadsheets, and file exports and imports. When changes happened, manual updates across multiple data sets would ensue.

Never satisfied with the status quo, LAIKA partnered with Autodesk to push the boundaries of production schedule management.

The solution was to bring together all those disconnected data points into a single cloud-based environment, so they could be optimized. Autodesk production management software Flow Production Tracking became the foundation from which LAIKA created a new workflow that combines data modeling, day-to-day task management, and machine learning. The result is an automated leveling process—an optimized schedule that would have taken a human weeks to create is now delivered in minutes.