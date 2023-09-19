With support from Autodesk Platform Services—coordinated by the CSM—Gruner automated data flows through the Business Plan API and developed a custom dashboard to track real-time cost and usage.

“The most important thing for me is really to be there for the customer to help them achieve their goals,” Bracht says.

The dashboard models three scenarios: costs if everyone were on subscriptions, costs if everyone were on Flex, and the “ideal” blended cost based on actual usage. This makes it easy to identify when a user’s plan no longer matches their needs.

“For example, we can see if a user is burning a lot of tokens per day—if that cost is much higher than it would be under a subscription, then we know it’s time to switch them,” Partsch explains.

The system ranks users from most to least inefficient, helping teams prioritize adjustments that deliver the biggest impact.