Granlund has deep expertise in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design for healthcare. As head of department, Eero Tähkäpää and his team were responsible for a wide scope of work on the hospital, from energy-efficient systems and HVAC design to full electrical planning. With over 1,000 design documents and multiple disciplines working concurrently, maintaining quality and consistency was critical.

"The whole quality control process is based on ACC," said Tähkäpää. "We use the tools to manage internal checks, then pass plans to contractors via the same platform. It’s how we make sure everyone sees what’s been approved.”

The alliance-based delivery model added further complexity. Rather than working in isolation, Granlund had to closely integrate its workflows with contractors and hospital representatives from the beginning. This approach made cloud collaboration not just beneficial, but essential.

Beyond quality control, the adoption of digital workflows has allowed Granlund to drive continuous improvement across its project portfolio. Lessons learned in this hospital project are already informing new initiatives and refining the company’s internal standards. "This isn’t just a one-off," Tähkäpää added. "We are embedding these tools and approaches across more of our healthcare projects."