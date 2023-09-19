As the CNC machining program director at Gallatin College, Montana State University, Aubrin Heinrichs knows all too well that time is the primary constraint educators face today.

“Curriculum changes are one of the hardest things for an instructor because it requires you to step away from what you've been doing to adapt to new things,” Heinrich says. “There's not enough time in the day to do everything that I need to do for my students…what I want is a programming package that gets them up and running as fast as they can go.”

Haas and Autodesk partnered to deliver the industry’s only CAD, CAM, and CNC curriculum in a single package. Not only does it boost students’ machining skills, but also delivers a time-saving resource for educators to access quality learning content. In the end, that means more time spent with students to prepare them for their future careers.

“With students being able to finish [the curriculum] with finished parts, they get to have something in hand—and they can say, ‘Hey, I made this. I actually can do this job,’” Heinrich says.

Learn more about the Haas and Autodesk Fusion - CAD, CAM, and CNC for 2.5 axis milling curriculum.