With the ethos that success is fostered by a collaborative team spirit, Eneca Group sought out technology solutions that could help."Fortunately, there are numerous software solutions available to address such challenges. Among them, we have discovered the best fit for our company: Autodesk has effective software tools for every stage of the project," says Alex Kolonovich, Head of BIM Department, Eneca Group.

"With the wealth of data and many stakeholders that projects of this size entail, we needed an integrated solution for coordinating design information and communicating in real-time with our team members. The Autodesk Construction Cloud and AEC Collection provide a platform that supports the way we like to work."With the new tools, Eneca Group saw immediate benefits, including:

1) Streamlined design

The team developed the BIM model with Autodesk Revit and Civil 3D. In the design phase, they created detailed models of both the industrial and administrative components of the building with Revit. It helped implement LOD 400 standards, allowing the team to meticulously design each section, encompassing architecture, structure, piping, andtechnological components.

2) Enhanced collaboration

Specialists used Revit to streamline workflow-sharing and communication, reducing the time spent on back-and-forth exchanges between team members. The tools allowed Eneca Group to update local specialist models to the central model with one click, and sync the latest version automatically to the Autodesk Construction Cloud server. This meant that team members could easily verify if the model was the most up-to-date version and add notes to highlight any mistakes during model reviews.For better teamwork and coordination between teams, Eneca Group also synced Civil 3D models with Autodesk Construction Cloud. Members were able to create tasks for one another, upload files and models, and streamline the overall workflow. The teams reduced potential clashes between different sections by using the BIM 360 internal checker, meticulously examining the models. Upon updating the models on the cloud server, Eneca Group's BIM coordinator reviewed the issues that arose and sent them to the designers. Each issue was clearly marked with a description, status, and due date, which helped keep the project on track.

3) Improved efficiency

Using the Autodesk solutions, Eneca Group decreased the rework required on the project and reduced the time spent on inspections. With a centralized platform for scheduling meetings and uploading files with specific permissions, Eneca Group could also grant contractors access to the latest models while maintaining control over the information."With Autodesk software, construction professionals can unlock new levels of efficiency, and success in their projects, propelling the industry forward into a collaborative future," says Alex Kolonovich, Head of BIM Department, Eneca Group.

Find out more about how Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform can help get everyone on the same page to plan, design, construct, and operate complex AEC projects.